Preity Zinta Shares First Pic Of One Of Her Twins; Says 'loving Every Bit' Of Motherhood

Preity Zinta is reaping the joys of motherhood, and her latest Instagram post is a testament to it. The actor, who has been married to Gene Goodenough for five years, became a mother to twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough last month. Taking to the photo-sharing app, the Kal Ho Na Ho actor uploaded a heartwarming picture alongside one of her newborns and mentioned that she's loving everything from burp cloths, diapers to babies.

Zinta and Goodenough welcomed the duo via surrogacy, and in a heartfelt post announcing the news, the actor thanked the doctors, nurses, and their surrogate for being a part of their 'incredible journey'. Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016, and then moved to Los Angeles.

Preity Zinta shares 1st glimpse of one of her twins

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, December 7, the actor uploaded a heartwarming selfie, where she can be seen cuddling her newborn, whose face isn't visible but can be seen wrapped in a baby blanket with a matching cap. The actor can be seen dressed in similar clothes as she sits near the fireplace. For the caption, she wrote, "Burp cloths, diapers & babies… I’m loving it all ❤️❤️#ting". Take a look.

Apart from her fans, celebrities like Dia Mirza, Patralekha, Dino Morea among others reacted to the post. While Patralekha wrote," Oh myyyy" followed by multiple heart eye emoticons, Dia Mirza and Dino responded with red heart emotions.

Preity Zinta welcomes twins through surrogacy

Earlier last month, Preity shared a picture with her husband and announced the news. “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia#gratitude#family #twins #ting.”

