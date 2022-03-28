Preity Zinta Shares Glimpse Of Her Twins Jai And Gia As They Enjoy Their First IPL Match

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta is currently enjoying the joys of motherhood. Zinta welcomed her twins, Jai and Gia Zinta Goodenough in November last year with her husband Gene Goodenough. But, there is something else that is currently keeping the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor busy these days.

The actor is an owner of the Punjab Kings which defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets in the match on 27 March 2022. Announcing the same on her Instagram handle, Preity Zinta dropped an adorable picture giving a glimpse of her little ones.

Preity Zinta shares a glimpse of her twin children watching IPL

The post shared by the Veer Zaara actor features her twins staring at the match airing on the Television screen. Mentioning that she cannot stop smiling, Preity Zinta wrote in the caption, "New team, new Captain and new fans 😍 Thank you @punjabkingsipl for such a fantastic run chase and for making Jai & Gia’s first IPL game so memorable. I cannot stop smiling. #Ting #Tataipl #ipl2022 #saddapunjab #aapajeetgaye. (sic)"

The post also shed light on how the multi-tasking mother is managing her professional commitments while embracing parenthood.

Fans call Jai and Gia their 'lucky charms'

Fans were quick to respond to the actor's latest post as one requested Preity to come to the stadium for a few of the upcoming matches, adding, "loads & loads of love to Jai and Gia Our lucky charms (sic)". A second user commented, "PZeeeeeeee What a win to start our season!!! Feels so good to be back in the stands to cheer for #SaddaPunjab But I really missed you....Without you, something always feels incomplete. (sic)"

Several netizens reacted with heart and fire emojis on Zinta's post.

This is not the first time that the Salaam Namaste actor has given a sneak peek at her adorable twins. Earlier also, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions, Zinta expressed how happy and excited she was about the auction. Sharing the same on her photo-blogging site, the Dil Se actor uploaded a picture in which she is seen warmly holding her newborn; however, it was their outfit that stole the entire show.

The baby-mommy duo won many hearts in their matching white outfits and Priety's little dimple only accentuated the cuteness of the new picture. She wrote in the caption, "All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction tonight. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle. (sic)"

(Image: @realpz/Instagram)