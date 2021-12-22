Preity Zinta Shares Glimpses From 2021; Calls It 'most Special Year' After Becoming Mother

Preity Zinta has been basking in the joys of motherhood, which, the actor claims to have been the 'most special' time in her life. Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed the twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough via surrogacy earlier this year. The actor claimed that 2021 has changed everything in her life forever. Sharing a few moments from this year, the Kal Ho Na Ho actor quipped that 2021 has been the transitional year in her life.

"From now on my life will always be before 2021 and after 2021," she mentioned. The actor has been treating fans with fleeting glimpses of her newborns wrapped up in adorable puffy clothes while iterating that they have altered her life in every beautiful way possible.

Preity Zinta reflects back on the 'most special year' of her life

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, December 22, Zinta shared fun glimpses alongside Gene Goodenough and other friends as they rang in 2021. For the caption, she wrote," Cannot believe 2021 is almost over… Where did this year go? I was looking back at photos cuz this is the most special year of my life as I became a mother this year. So here is a little recap of the year that changed everything in my life forever. From now on my life will always be before 2021 and after 2021. These are photos of the first few moments of 2021." Take a look at Zinta's post:

Earlier last month, Preity shared a picture with her husband while welcoming the newest additions to her family. She wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia#gratitude#family #twins #ting.”

(IMAGE: PTI/INSTAGRAM/ @REALPZ)