Preity Zinta Shares Glimpses From Her Family Summer Getaway In North India

Preity Zinta recently visited India with her family. She took this opportunity to show her kids Gia and Jai the diverse culture and landscapes of India. She took to her Instagram to show glimpses of her family vacation in India. Her husband Gene Goodenough also accompanied her throughout the trip.

3 things you need to know

Preity Zinta got married to American financial analyst Gene Goodenough in 2016.

After their wedding, the actress moved to Los Angeles with her husband.

Gene visited her hometown in Shimla for the first time, earlier this year.

Sneak peek into Preity Zinta’s summer vacation

Preity took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and shared a video from her vacation. It started off with them visiting her native home in Shimla. The short clip featured glimpses of the actress with her husband Gene, her working out, taking a walk and lots of food. The actress was seen in natural, no-makeup look in all her videos, sporting a baseball cat and black tracksuit in most.

Preity Zinta in North India

Earlier in May, Preity also shared glimpses of her meeting with the Dalai Lama. She took to her Twitter to talk about the experience and wrote, “Ending IPL in Dharamshala was not what I hoped for but meeting his holiness The Dalai Lama in Dharamshala was everything I hoped for. So grateful we got to spend some time with him as he shared pearls of wisdom & laughter with us.” They also seeked blessing at Somnath temple in Gujarat.

(Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough with the Dalai Lama | Image: Preity Zinta/Twitter)

The actress also shared images from her stay in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. She can be seen in a traditional yellow ensemble with a sweater and a scarf wrapped around her head. In the second image, Preity can be seen trying to light the fire and cook on the traditional chulha (oven). Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit alongside Sunny Deol. She last produced a web series in 2023 The Night Manager.