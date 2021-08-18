Preity Zinta Shares Glimpses Of Her Ladakh Diaries; Says 'enjoying The Sound Of Silence'

Preity Zinta, one of the prolific actors in the Bollywood industry, has been enjoying a fun trip to Ladakh as depicted on her social media. She recently dropped in some more glimpses from her trip during which she visited some amazing monasteries of Ladakh and found something peaceful in there.

Ladakh diaries of Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of posts in which she depicted how she was enjoying her trip to Ladakh for a shoot. She shared a video clip of herself in which she gave a sneak peek at the monastery she visited. In the caption, she wrote, “There is something so peaceful about monasteries. Here I’m at the Taktok Monastery after lighting a lamp. They were kind enough to let us sit inside for sometime & it felt amazing ... like time just stopped. Here’s to enjoying the sound of silence & respecting all religions #caveroof #pztravel #highaltiitude #ting".

Preity Zinta added yet another post about her Ladakh diaries in which she added a series of her selfies that she clicked while visiting the monasteries. She added a caption to it, stating, “If light is in your heart, you will find your way home ❤ #Taktokmonastery #caveroof #soundofsilence #pztravel #ting".

Many fans and celebrity artists took to Preity Zinta’s Instagram post and complimented her new look while many of them showered love on her. Suzzanne Khan also took to her post and stated ‘Ur hair is soooo beautiful Pree looking stunning!’ while Sikandar Kher added a heart emoji in the comments. As Preity Zinta recreated her Dil Chahta Hai hair look, many of her fans were thrilled to see her and praised her on how she looked gorgeous. Take a look at some of the reactions to Preity Zinta’s Instagram post.





The actor also added a picture of her a while ago when she reached Ladakh and revealed how she was getting her blood pressure and oxygen level tested. She wrote, “Even though I’ve been to Ladakh before on shoots this experience has been totally different. From oxygen checks to blood pressure checks at check in .. everything is new. I must confess I’m very impressed with everyone at @tutcindia & their incredible hospitality. #pztravel #highaltitude #ting". Even this post received several compliments from her fans as well as Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina kaif and other actors.

IMAGE: PREITY ZINTA'S INSTAGRAM

