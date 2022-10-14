Preity Zinta Shares Glimpses Of Karwa Chauth Celebration In LA With Husband Gene; See Pics

The auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth was celebrated in many parts of the country by married couples. Bollywood actor Preity Zinta also observed a fast and celebrated the festival with her husband, Gene Goodenough, in Los Angeles. The actor shared glimpses of her Karwa Chauth celebration and revealed how it was filled with many of her firsts.

Taking to Instagram, Priety Zinta recently shared glimpses of her Karwa Chauth celebration in the US. In the photos, the Veer Zara actor could be seen donning a red and golden ethnic ensemble while her husband, Gene Goodenough, wore a red kurta. In one of the captions, the actor sent Karwa Chauth greetings to her fans and revealed how she could not see the moon in Los Angeles.

The actor wrote, "Happy Karva chauth to all of you who celebrate. May your lives always be filled with love, happiness & togetherness …. Now Can someone pls tell me what happened to the moon in Los Angeles? I’ve been waiting & waiting & I still cannot see it."

Preity Zinta reflects on her firsts on Karwa Chauth 2022

Preity Zinta revealed Karwa Chauth 2022 marked so many of her firsts, including her first time fasting without water. The actor shared a few pictures of her performing the Karwa Chauth rituals with her husband.

In the caption, she wrote, "This Karva Chauth was filled with so many firsts. My first Karva Chauth as a mommy, first time I didn’t drink water all day, first time the moon took forever to show up & I had to use an app to see it & my first beautiful Phulkari dupatta ( thanks to Saurab & Rajeshwari ) that took more than 3 months to be made." "Today I believe more than ever that we can only grow stronger together as a couple & as individuals when we have mutual respect for each other & our respective traditions. Here’s to east meeting west and being happy together. Love n light to all of you beautiful people & couples," she added.

Image: Instagram/@realpz