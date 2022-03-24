Preity Zinta is said to be one of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry. The actor has given back to back hits with films like Soldier, Dil Se, Koi Mil Gaya, Hero: Story of a Spy, and more. The Kal Ho Naa Ho actor made her acting debut in Dil Se in 1998, followed by Soldier in the same year. The performance earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Preity Zinta shares old picture from Dil Se

The actor is currently busy reaping the joys of motherhood as she welcomed twins Jai and Gia with her husband Gene Goodenough via surrogacy. Meanwhile, Preity took her fans down a memory lane as she recalled shooting for her first film, Dil Se. Sharing an adorable picture on her Instagram handle which features the actor surrounded with the elephants, she wrote in the caption, "Look what I found ! This was shot on location in Kerala for Dil Se. My first film shoot. I was thrilled to be surrounded by so many elephants. #Jiyajale #Dilse #throwbackthursday #ting"." Preity revealed that she was thrilled to be surrounded by so many elephants.

Netizens were quick to react on the Salaam Namaste actor and her comment section is proof to it. One wrote, "At That Time To Still U Looking Soooooo Cute as Well as Preetttyyyyy Women Forever", another one hilariously commented, "Well will you look at the patience of those beastly giants. As if they were up for a pose in front of the camera to greet the beautiful smile". A netizen even hailed Zinta's acting skills by calling her one of the best actors of her time and other dropped hearts to the post.

Preity Zinta on The Kashmir Files

Earlier, in the day, Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle and dropped a cute smiling picture with her family members as she went to the movie theatre after almost 3 years. The actor, who watched The Kashmir Files in the cinema Hall, hailed director Vivek Agnihotri and other cast members for bringing up such a wonderful yet important topic into light.

She wrote, "So excited to go to the Movie theater after almost 3 years. Watched #Thekashmirfiles & was stunned by the movie. It’s been a while since I saw a film in which every actor did an outstanding job. Take a bow @vivekagnihotri @anupampkher @darshankumaar #Pallavijoshi #mithunchakraborty & the entire cast & crew for such a powerful film. Don’t miss this film folks. It’s a must watch #Thekashmirfiles."

Image: Instagram/@realpz