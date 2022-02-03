Preity Zinta Shares Pic With Her Mom, Reveals She's Happy Being 'Nani Ma' Of Her Twins

Preity Zinta is reaping the joys of motherhood these days. The actor has been married to Gene Goodenough for five years and became a mother to twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough in December. The Kal Ho Naa Ho actor, who often keeps her fans updated about her regular lifestyle like ghar ki kheti and stuffs like that, dropped a picture with her mother on social media, telling that she is happy to spend some quality time with her mother.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Preity dropped an adorable picture with her mother where both could be in all smiles. The Koi Mil Gaya actor wore an orange-coloured sweatshirt, while her mother donned a blue woollen sweater. She wrote in the caption, "So happy to spend some quality time with mom ❤️". Preity told that her mother is loving being a grandmom to her twins as the former wrote, "She is loving being a Nani Ma and I cannot stop smiling 😍 #ma #nanima #ting".

The post witnessed several reactions and one that caught everybody's attention was of Bobby Deol as he dropped some heart emojis. Fans dropped some adorable comments as one wrote, "Beautiful looking❤️❤️❤️❤️", "So cute pic nani ji ❤️❤️❤️❤️", "Like daughter like mother 😍❤️", Very very beautiful ❤️" and many even dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Preity Zinda celebrated her 47th birthday

As Preity Zinta recently celebrated her 47th birthday, she shared glimpses of her birthday celebration with her husband, Gene Goodenough and family. She also extended love to all her fans and thanked them for sending heartfelt birthday wishes. The actor revealed how she celebrated her birthday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Preity shared some picture from her cake cutting ceremony. She captioned the post, "A big thank you 🙏 to all of you for the birthday wishes and for all your love. This birthday was like no other." She continued, "We stayed home and I spent most of the day cleaning and sterilizing milk bottles for the kids, then feeding, burping and changing nappies." "I cannot believe I’m saying this but I did not find time to wear a nice dress and get all made up 😂 Inspite of all that, this birthday was special cuz I had my little ones keeping me company and it was just a family affair ❤️ #famjam #ting", wrote Preity.

Image: Instagram/@realpz