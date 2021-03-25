Preity Zinta Shares Pictures From Her Visit To Animal Shelter, Encourages People To Adopt

An animal lover and activist, actress Preity Zinta recently documented her visit to an animal shelter. Impressed by the way the shelter staff takes care of the animal and nurtures them, the Kal Ho Na Ho actress took to Instagram and penned a note for the shelter owners. In the pictures, the actress posed with the entire team of volunteers along with a picture feeding an injured dog.

Preity Zinta's day out at an animal shelter

In the note, the actress described the atmosphere at the shelter and the ways the cats and dogs are treated. Other than this, she mentioned a retired police dog waiting to be adopted at the shelter. "So nice to visit YODA - An awesome Shelter for dogs and cats, where strays and other dogs n cats are cared for, neutered, and treated for diseases and ailments. One of these dogs is a retired police dog waiting to be adopted at @yodamumbai So if you want some pawsome love don’t hesitate," she captioned the heartwarming pictures.



Preity who has been strictly adhering to all safety COVID norms recently lashed out at people's casual attitude towards the virus. The actress wrote a note calling out at people for flouting COVID norms and taking the virus casually. She also urged the people to act responsibly in these tough times and also requested others to wear a mask all the time for the safety of all.

"This msg is for all those people that have not been wearing masks and flouting all the rules with a Chalta hai attitude or I don’t care - nothing is going to happen to me attitude. I see so many people on the street not wearing a mask so pls with a smile and a lot of humour - Please be responsible and wear a mask. On the other side a lot of people have done everything right and still have fallen sick - To them and to all the others I wish you a speedy recovery with the hope that a little humour will go a long way in bringing awareness and responsibility towards each other and keeping everyone SAFE," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, it's been a long since the actress featured in any of the films. Preity has been a part of several amazing films like Dil Se, Mission Kashmir, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Dil Chahta Hai, and Koi... Mil Gaya. She was last seen in the 2018 comedy film Bhaiaji Superhit which was a Neeraj Pathak directorial. The movie also starred Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, and Ameesha Patel in pivotal roles.

(Image credit: Instagram/ PTI)