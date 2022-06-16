Preity Zinta Shares Throwback Video Marking 15 Years Of 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom'; Watch

Bollywood diva Preity Zinta might've taken a hiatus from appearing in films, however, she is an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated regarding her personal life. The Salaam Namaste actor always manages to garner all the limelight with her interesting social media posts. From sharing unseen college days pictures to treating fans with some candid moments from her films, Preity's Instagram is full of priceless glimpses from the past.

Recently, as Preity Zinta's Jhoom Barabar Jhoom clocked 15 years, the actor took a trip down memory lane and shared a dance video clip where she is seen matching steps with actor Bobby Deol. Alongside the throwback video, Preity also penned a heartfelt note where she shared an interesting anecdote about the song.

On Thursday, Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback video of the song Kiss of Love from Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol and Lara Dutta starrer Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. Alongside the video, Preity reminisced the time when she had so much fun filming the song with her co-actors.

Preity wrote in the caption, "Jhoom Barabar Jhoom turns a year older today & I cannot stop smiling & thinking of all the mad scenes we shot & how much we laughed. Everyone was exhausted after all the dance sequences but that did not stop us from having a blast. This movie is a constant reminder of how friends make every situation adventurous & fun ❤️#jhoombarabarjhoom #Memories #friendship #ting"

Preity Zinta shares unseen pic from her college days

Earlier, Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback image from her college days with her friends. In the picture, Preity can be seen sporting an all-white outfit with messy hair as she poses for a happy pic with her girl gang. Along with the picture, Preity penned a sweet note in the caption.

She wrote, "I remember taking this photo after Passing out of school. I was so excited to be in college even though i was still in 11th grade. Made me feel so grown up. Love this photo @shagunkhanna Miss you Paddy aunty throwbackthursday #memories #missyou #ting"

