Preity Zinta Shares Video Of A Plane Landing On Road; Fans & Celebs Share Their Reactions

Actor Preity Zinta took to her Instagram account and shared a video of a plane that had landed on the road. The video is from inside of her car when Preity was driving past the place where the incident happened. She wrote it was a once in a lifetime moment.

In the video shared by Preity, the car she is in can be seen standing in front of traffic lights as the signal is red. On the other side of the road, a white plane can be seen as few people stand by it, engaged in a discussion. Few passers-by can be seen standing as they observe the condition of the plane. Preity shared the video and wrote, “There is always a first time for everything .... never thought I’d see a plane land on the road as I drive by... Thank god everyone is safe. #onceinalifetime #ting” Preity can also be heard in the background saying, “Wow, that’s a first. A plane on the road.”

Many of Preity Zinta’s friends and fans reacted to the video shared by her. Actor Nargis Fakhri replied to the video with astonishing looking emojis and Deanne Pandey had a similar reaction. Model Ujjwala Raut also commented on the video and wrote, “Insane” with two emojis. Many of Preity’s fans also commented on the video. Check out some of their reactions below.

Preity Zinta's Instagram posts

Preity Zinta’s Instagram is full of posts with her husband, Gene Goodenough and her personal life. On occasions like Valentine’s Day and Holi, she puts up photos with Gene and shares a glimpse of her life with her fans. For Gene’s birthday, she had put up photos of the couple together and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my forever Valentine ❤️ You are my best friend, the source of my joy, the centre of my world and the whole of my heart. I love you 😍 Cannot wait to see soon. Muaah 😘 #Happybirthday #ting”.

IMAGE COURTESY: PREITY ZINTA/INSTAGRAM

