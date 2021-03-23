Preity Zinta Takes A Dig At People Still Having 'chalta Hai' Attitude On Wearing Face Mask

As the current situation is again becoming serious with the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, Preity Zinta recently urged her fans to act responsibly in these tough times. She targetted all the people who were not wearing masks and wished a speedy recovery for those who were sick.

Preity Zinta’s note to people not wearing masks

Preity Zinta recently took to her Instagram handle and shared the image of a warning message for all her fans that stated that if one has a loss of smell or loss of taste, those were the symptoms of COVID-19. The announcement further stated that if one had a loss of common sense, it was the reason they got the disease and not a symptom of coronavirus. In the end, there was a note that urged people to wear masks.

In the caption, she stated how it was a message for all those people who have not been wearing masks and flouting all the rules with a ‘Chalta hai’ or ‘I don’t care’ and ‘nothing will happen to me’ attitude. She then stated how she saw so many people on the street not wearing a mask and urged them to be responsible and wear a mask. She also stated how on the other side, many people had done everything right and still fell sick. She then prayed for their speedy recovery with the hope that a little humour will go a long way in bringing awareness and responsibility towards each other and keeping everyone safe. She then added heart symbols in the end and again urged people to wear masks.

Many of the fans took to Preity Zinta’s Instagram and stated how they agreed with what she wrote while many others dropped in comments for others and asked them to wear masks. Many also praised Preity Zinta for taking up this task to spread this message and even thanked her for it. Some fans also loved the joke cracked about the loss of common sense in people not wearing masks and dropped in laughing emojis in the comments. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Preity Zinta’s heartfelt request to wear masks.

Image Source- Preity Zinta's Instagram

