Preity Zinta Turns Santa Ahead Of Christmas, Shares Glimpse Of Celebrations

Preity Zinta is celebrating Christmas ahead of the festival on December 25. The actor, Thursday, shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen dressed as Santa. The 'Dil Chahta Hai' star also gave a glimpse of a decorated Christmas tree that she had installed in her living room.

Sharing the video, Preity wrote, "There is always something special about Christmas. The end of the year, the excitement of setting up the Christmas tree and the curiosity about the wrapped gifts, family coming together & the wait for snow. This year has flown by and before the new year begins I wanted to take the opportunity to wish you all Happy holidays filled with love, light, and togetherness."

Check out Preity's Instagram post below:

Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, often shares pictures and videos of the many festivals she celebrates with her family on her social media handles.

A few months ago, the actor shared a video from one of her Halloween parties. Sharing the post on Instagram, Preity wrote, "This year instead of a Halloween party we decide to take the babies for a walk around the neighbourhood. Everyone was dressed up & the kids were having a blast Collecting candy as they went to various houses. This is one such house. I love how well they decorated it and indulged the kids with trick or treats. Halloween is so awesome My little pumpkins were so fascinated with their first Halloween."

Check out her post here:

Preity Zinta tied the knot with Gene Goodenough in 2016

Preity Zinta married Los Angeles-based financial analyst Gene Goodenough in 2016. The couple welcomed twins - Gia and Jai, via surrogacy in 2021.



On the work front, Preity Zinta was last seen in the 2018 film 'Bhaiaji Superhit', also starring Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. She has been part of Bollywood hits such as 'Kal Ho Naa Ho,' 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna,' 'Veer-Zaara', and 'Salaam Namaste' among others.