Preity Zinta Turns Vegan For The Weekend; Shares Pics Of Her Scrumptious Full-course Meal

Preity Zinta recently turned vegan for the weekend and shared pictures of her vegan full-course meal that she relished at the popular Yogisattva cafe, Mumbai

preity zinta

Actor Preity Zinta recently turned vegan for the weekend and shared glimpses of the scrumptious vegan recipes she tried during her "#veganweekend". On Sunday, the Bhaiaji Superhit actor visited Yogisattva cafe in Mumbai and took to her Instagram handle to post a streak of photographs of her full-course vegan meal at the popular "Food to Fork" cafe. Recently, Preity also made headlines after Genelia D'Souza shared a hilarious throwback video of herself with husband Riteish Deshmukh and Preity on her Instagram Reels which instantly went viral.

Preity Zinta turns vegan for the weekend

After sharing a photograph of herself working out at the gym with celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, clicked by Katrina Kaif, Preity Zinta now gave fans a peek into her lunch date at Bandra's Yogisattva cafe, Mumbai. Yesterday, i.e. March 21, 2021, the 46-year-old took to her Instagram handle to not only post a streak of photos of the vegan dishes she tried at the cafe but also shared a photo of herself with the owner of the cafe to shower her with heaps of praise. In the selfie, Preity flaunted her no-makeup glow along with sporting a casual outfit. 

For her vegan lunch date, she wore a grey 'Star Wars' tee and posed with Raveena by flashing her beaming smile at the camera. Posting the selfie, she wrote: "Thank you my darling Raveena for feeding me such yummy and healthy food. I love you the mostest #Vegan #Organic #yummy #Givememore #Ting". Check out Preity Zinta's Instagram post below:

Take a look at the Preity Zinta's vegan full-course meal for "vegan weekend" here:

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta was in the news recently after Genelia D'Souza shared a rib-tickling video of Preity and Riteish Deshmukh as they crossed paths on the red carpet of a past award show. In the viral video, while Riteish and Preity were indulged in a fun conversation, Genelia patiently waited by with a rather bored expression. Soon, the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actor's expression visibly shifts to frown from boredom. Along with posting the video, Genelia captioned her IG Reel: "Wanna know what happened back home?" in which she could be seen beating up her husband.

