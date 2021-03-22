Preity Zinta Turns Vegan For The Weekend; Shares Pics Of Her Scrumptious Full-course Meal

Actor Preity Zinta recently turned vegan for the weekend and shared glimpses of the scrumptious vegan recipes she tried during her "#veganweekend". On Sunday, the Bhaiaji Superhit actor visited Yogisattva cafe in Mumbai and took to her Instagram handle to post a streak of photographs of her full-course vegan meal at the popular "Food to Fork" cafe. Recently, Preity also made headlines after Genelia D'Souza shared a hilarious throwback video of herself with husband Riteish Deshmukh and Preity on her Instagram Reels which instantly went viral.

Preity Zinta turns vegan for the weekend

After sharing a photograph of herself working out at the gym with celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, clicked by Katrina Kaif, Preity Zinta now gave fans a peek into her lunch date at Bandra's Yogisattva cafe, Mumbai. Yesterday, i.e. March 21, 2021, the 46-year-old took to her Instagram handle to not only post a streak of photos of the vegan dishes she tried at the cafe but also shared a photo of herself with the owner of the cafe to shower her with heaps of praise. In the selfie, Preity flaunted her no-makeup glow along with sporting a casual outfit.

For her vegan lunch date, she wore a grey 'Star Wars' tee and posed with Raveena by flashing her beaming smile at the camera. Posting the selfie, she wrote: "Thank you my darling Raveena for feeding me such yummy and healthy food. I love you the mostest #Vegan #Organic #yummy #Givememore #Ting". Check out Preity Zinta's Instagram post below:

Take a look at the Preity Zinta's vegan full-course meal for "vegan weekend" here:

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta was in the news recently after Genelia D'Souza shared a rib-tickling video of Preity and Riteish Deshmukh as they crossed paths on the red carpet of a past award show. In the viral video, while Riteish and Preity were indulged in a fun conversation, Genelia patiently waited by with a rather bored expression. Soon, the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actor's expression visibly shifts to frown from boredom. Along with posting the video, Genelia captioned her IG Reel: "Wanna know what happened back home?" in which she could be seen beating up her husband.

Watch:

