Preity Zinta Twins & Wins Hearts As She Gives A Glimpse Of Little One Ahead Of IPL Auction

It was in the month of November when Priety Zinta left her fans rejoiced post welcoming twins in her life via surrogacy. Now, the mother of two has become a 'homebody' as she is spending some quality time with her babies, Jai and Gia. However, along with her babies, there's something else that is keeping the actor busy these days.

On Friday morning, the Krrish star took to social media to share yet another glimpse of her munchkin and this time the multi-tasking mother proved how she's managing her professional commitments while embracing parenthood.

Priety Zinta shares a glimpse of her baby

In the new post shared by her, the Dil Se actor confirmed that she's extremely excited for the upcoming season of the India Premiere Legue (IPL). Sharing an infectious smile, Zinta can be seen warmly holding her newborn, however, it was their outfit that stole the entire show. Taking the twinning and winning game a notch higher, the baby-mommy duo won many hearts in their matching white outfits and Priety's little dimple only accentuated the cuteness of the new picture.

While sharing the post online, Zinta also accompained the adorable photo with a heartfelt caption that reads, "All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction tonight. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle 😂 On a serious note my heart is racing and I cannot wait for our new PBKS squad. All the best @punjabkingsipl 👍👍 Let’s execute our plans and stay focused." Take a look at the post below:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, it garnered umpteen likes in no time. Not only fans but even Rajkummar Rao's wife Patralekhaa took to the comment section to share her adorable response. Check it out below:

Previously, while officially annoncing the pregnancy new, Preity penned a heartwarming note with a picture alongside husband Gene Goodenough. The actor wrote, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia #gratitude#family #twins #ting.”

