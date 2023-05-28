Preity Zinta Visits Somnath Temple In Gujarat, Calls It A 'magical' Experience

Preity Zinta visited Somnath Temple in Gujarat, and now she has shared her 'magical' experience on social media. The actress has shared a reel on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen in a white traditional ensemble paired with a yellow dupatta. The actress was accompanied by her mother Nilprabha Zinta and revealed that 'this trip' was meant for her.

In the note, she said that she would forever be grateful to her mom as she insisted the actress on visiting the 12 Jyotirlingas. She also revealed after visiting the temple she was humble and the feeling was surreal. The actress, who is a mother of twins, daughter Gia and son Jai, added that as a mother she hopes to keep her children 'grounded and close to their roots'.

An excerpt from Preity Zinta's post read, "As I bowed down to pray I realised my mom was just a messenger. This trip was meant for me. Bhole Nath wanted me there. That feeling was surreal & magical. I will forever be grateful to my mom for starting this deeply satisfying & spiritual journey."

Preity Zinta's trip to temples

The actress, who is currently in India, is busy holidaying with her husband Gene Goodenough, and kids Gia and Jai. A few days ago, the actress was in Dharamshala owing to an IPL match between Kings XI Punjab (owned by the actress) and Rajasthan Royals. During her visit, she met Dalai Lama and shared several pictures from the meeting.

Earlier, the actress visited the Hateshwari Mata temple in her home town Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. She was accompanied by her husband Gene and the kids. It was her twins' first visit to the temple in India.

In April, the actress visited the Kamakhya Devi temple in Guwahati. The actress shared a reel on her Instagram handle and revealed that she felt a sense of peace and calm. Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity Zinta last produced a web series The Night Manager.