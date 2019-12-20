Preity Zinta's Best Dance Numbers That Are Perfect To Groove To At A Party

Preity Zinta is one of the most loved actors in the Bollywood industry. The ‘dimple girl’ has impressed the audience with her versatile acting and dancing skills. Preity Zinta songs are very popular amongst the female audience and all the performances of the actor in her movies have received a warm response. Here are some of the best dance songs of Preity Zinta.

Jiya Jale

Jiya Jale is from the movie Dil Se..(1998). The song is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and M.G.Sreekumar.

Also Read | Preity Zinta's Some Of Best Romantic Songs That Will Melt Your Heart

Bumbro

Bumbro is from the movie Mission Kashmir (2000). The song is sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Jaspinder Narula, and Sunidhi Chauhan. It features Preity Zinta, Hrithik Roshan, and Sanjay Dutt.

Aye Dil Laya Hai Bahaar

Aye Dil Laya Hai Bahaar is from the movie Kya Kehna (2000). The song is sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Hariharan. It features Preity Zinta, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, and Chandrachur Singh.

Also Read | What Preity Zinta’s Traditional Wardrobe Looks Like; See Pictures

It’s The Time To Disco

It’s The Time To Disco is from the movie Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003). The song is sung by Vasundhara Das, KK; Shaan and Loy Mendonsa.

Maahi Ve

Maahi Ve is from the movie Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003). The song is sung by Sadhana Sargam, Sujata Bhattacharya, Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam, and Shankar Mahadevan.

Salaam Namaste

Salaam Namaste is from the movie Salaam Namaste (2005). The song is sung by Kunal Ganjawala and Vasundhara Das. It features Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan.

Where’s The Party Tonight?

Where’s The Party Tonight? is from the movie Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006). The song is sung by Shaan, Vasundhara Das, Loy Mendonsa, and Shankar Mahadevan. It features Preity Zinta and Abhishek Bachchan.

Also Read | Preity Zinta's Quirky And Witty Instagram Posts With Bollywood Colleagues

Rock and Roll Soniye

Rock and Roll Soniye is from the movie Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006). The song is sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan and Mahalaxmi. The song features Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and Abhishek Bachchan.

Also Read | Preity Zinta Wishes Fans For Thanksgiving; Says, "I'm Thankful I Have A Cup"

Jhoom Barabar Jhoom

Jhoom Barabar Jhoom is from the movie Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007). The song is sung by KK, Sukhvinder Singh, Mahalaxmi Iyer and Shankar Mahadevan. It features Preity Zinta, Lara Dutta, Abhishek Bachchan, and Bobby Deol.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.