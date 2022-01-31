Preity Zinta's Birthday: Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit, Yuvraj Singh Extend Sweet Wishes

Preity Zinta celebrated her birthday on Monday and it was an occasion for her fans and friends from the film industry. Fans marked the occasion by celebrating her on-screen work, sharing stills from her films, songs, dance videos, and some of her favourite pictures. There were heartwarming messages from her celebrity friends too s they conveyed their best wishes on her special day.

Some of the stars who had worked with her in the past and others who were associated with her in different ways wished her on her birthday. Bobby Deol, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Anushka Sharma, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh were some of the stars who penned a note for the birthday girl as she turned 47.

Preity Zinta gets heartwarming messages from celebrities on birthday

Anushka Sharma shared a stylish picture of Preity Zinta, all smiles in a glamorous outfit, and wished her love and light on the occasion.

Dia Mirza's message also revolved around love and light as she urged Preity to 'keep harvesting love and light' and sent her hugs to her.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene addressed her as 'darling' and her message to the Kal Ho Naa Ho star was to 'stay bubbly' and 'keep spreading smiles always.'

Two people who were part of Preity's different journeys also penned heartwarming messages on her birthday. Bobby Deol, who was one of her first co-stars and starred together in the hit film Soldier, showered her love on her. He dropped a snap from one of their other films, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. He addressed her with the term 'Preetam Singh' , which is her real name.

The other was Yuvraj Singh, the person who led Preity's Punjab Indian Premier League team when she had become the co-owner of the team. The cricketer addressed her as 'PZed' and his message to her was to 'keep rocking those dimples' as he wished love and good wishes.

Among the highlights for Preity this birthday has been that this would be her first such day as a mother. She had announced in November that they had welcomed twins, Jai and Gia, with husband Gene Goodenough, via surrogacy.