Preity Zinta's Adorable Video With Her Pet Dog Bruno Will Make Your Day; Watch

During the Unlock Phase 1, while a few stars have started working, some are still at home and are spending their time with family. They are still practising social distancing and keeping in touch with there fans through social media. Like other actors, Preity Zinta is also at home, enjoying her time in quarantine. She recently took to her Instagram and shared a video where she is seen working out while her husband helps her.

Read Also | Rishi Kapoor's Demise: 'What A Terrible Loss, What A Dark Day,' Remarks Preity Zinta

In the post, Zinta is seen adorning a black hoodie and matching track pants. She opted for pink and grey sneakers for her morning workout. In the video, she is doing pushups and Bruno, her dog is seen playing fetch. Her husband, Gene Goodenough is seen keeping Bruno away from Preity so that she can focus on her work out. But Bruno makes his way and reaches to Preity anyway. The actor is then seen playing with Bruno and the video is too cute to miss. Take a look at the adorable video here.

Read Also | Preity Zinta Puts Her Dessert-making Skills To Test To 'make The Most Of Staying Home'

Preity Zinta captioned the post and wrote:

Where there is a will there is a way 😂 Bruno is trying everything to sabotage my workout but my #Patiparmeshwar is making sure that I finish my push ups. Hope this inspires all of you to take life in your stride and not give up 💪 gym ya no gym lage raho 😍 #pushup #pzfit #lageraho #Ting ❤️

Read Also | Preity Zinta Shares Video Where She Guides Her Fans On How To Strengthen Core Muscles; See

In other news, Preity Zinta had recently shared a post where she left the house for the first time in about 100 days. She took to her Instagram and shared pics from her visit to the beach. In the picture, she was seen in a grey tank top and denim shorts.

She was seen holding her dog in the picture as she posed for the picture. In the caption of the post, she wrote "Our first trip - Finally after 104 days was the BEACH and WE LOVED it as we had the beach to ourselves. Both of us were in heaven 🤩 #Day104 #Sun #Sand #Water #Dutchie #Bruno #dogsofinsta #ting". Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Preity Zinta Shares Pics Of KXIP Captain KL Rahul, Wishes 'tonnes Of Runs' On His Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.