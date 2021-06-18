Preity Zinta's Instagram Post About Lakshya, Neeti Shares Her Baby's Name: Bollywood Recap

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on June 18, 2021. From Preity Zinta celebrating 17 years of Lakshya to Neeti Mohan and Nihar Pandya revealing their baby's name, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Preity Zinta celebrates 17 years of Lakshya

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle today to celebrate 17 years of her film Lakshya, wherein she starred opposite Hrithik Roshan. Zinta shared a short clip from one of her songs titled Agar Main Kahoon from the movie and captioned her post, “Remembering Lakshya today - My toughest film ever. Filming at 18000+feet in Ladakh was brutal & beautiful at the same time. I’m so proud of this film & everything it stood for."

Race 3's Ramesh Taurani approaches cops after fake vaccination drive

Race 3 producer and owner of Tips film company Ramesh Taurani recently approached police after the organizers of a vaccination drive he conducted failed to give certificates. He stated that when they asked the company about the certificates, they stated that the certificates will be sent by Saturday. The veteran producer added that apart from the costs of Rs 1200 per dose + GST for over 300 persons that he could lose, he was worried about what they were injected with. He also asked if it was ‘genuine covishield or saline water.’

Neeti Mohan's baby's name revealed

After welcoming their first bundle of joy into the family two weeks ago, prolific singer Neeti Mohan and husband Nihaar Pandya have finally shared the first photographs of their newborn on social media. Post announcing the news of their son's birth on June 2, 2021, Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya revealed that they've named him Aryaveer. They made the announcement along with some adorable photographs of themselves with their two-week-old baby.

Shahid Kapoor celebrates 5 years of Udta Punjab

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, on Thursday evening, took to his verified social media handle and celebrated five years of his character Tommy Singh from Udta Punjab as the film turned a year older. Interestingly, Shahid shared a video, in which a few of his character's stills appeared. Later, the video displayed one of the official posters of the film featuring his co-stars, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Shekhar Suman's mother passes away

Actor Shekhar Suman recently took to Twitter to inform fans and followers about the passing away of his mother. The actor shared that he feels ‘orphaned and devastated’ after his mother’s loss and penned down a heartbreaking note for her. Shekhar’s mother, who was a kidney transplant patient, had been critical since the past few days as Adhyayan Suman had revealed in his Instagram post earlier.

My beloved♥Mother whom I loved the most in this world left for her heavenly abode yday.i feel orphaned and devastated.Thank you Ma for being there for all of us all the time.i will miss you till my last breath.

Thank you all for your prayers and blessings🙏 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 18, 2021

