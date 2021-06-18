Last Updated:

Preity Zinta's Instagram Post About Lakshya, Neeti Shares Her Baby's Name: Bollywood Recap

Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle as her film Lakshya completed 17 years to Neeti Mohan revealing her baby's name, here are all the newsmakers.

Written By
Greeshma Nayak
Preity Zinta's Instagram

Image - Neeti Mohan, Preity Zinta's Instagram


A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on June 18, 2021. From Preity Zinta celebrating 17 years of Lakshya to Neeti Mohan and Nihar Pandya revealing their baby's name, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Latest Bollywood News

Preity Zinta celebrates 17 years of Lakshya

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle today to celebrate 17 years of her film Lakshya, wherein she starred opposite Hrithik Roshan. Zinta shared a short clip from one of her songs titled Agar Main Kahoon from the movie and captioned her post, “Remembering Lakshya today - My toughest film ever. Filming at 18000+feet in Ladakh was brutal & beautiful at the same time. I’m so proud of this film & everything it stood for."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Race 3's Ramesh Taurani approaches cops after fake vaccination drive 

Race 3 producer and owner of Tips film company Ramesh Taurani recently approached police after the organizers of a vaccination drive he conducted failed to give certificates. He stated that when they asked the company about the certificates, they stated that the certificates will be sent by Saturday. The veteran producer added that apart from the costs of Rs 1200 per dose + GST for over 300 persons that he could lose, he was worried about what they were injected with. He also asked if it was ‘genuine covishield or saline water.’

READ | Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya 'ecstatic' to welcome their baby boy

Neeti Mohan's baby's name revealed 

After welcoming their first bundle of joy into the family two weeks ago, prolific singer Neeti Mohan and husband Nihaar Pandya have finally shared the first photographs of their newborn on social media. Post announcing the news of their son's birth on June 2, 2021, Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya revealed that they've named him Aryaveer. They made the announcement along with some adorable photographs of themselves with their two-week-old baby.

READ | Neeti Mohan & Nihaar Pandya post adorable photos with their newborn and reveal his name
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NEETI MOHAN (@neetimohan18)

Shahid Kapoor celebrates 5 years of Udta Punjab

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, on Thursday evening, took to his verified social media handle and celebrated five years of his character Tommy Singh from Udta Punjab as the film turned a year older. Interestingly, Shahid shared a video, in which a few of his character's stills appeared. Later, the video displayed one of the official posters of the film featuring his co-stars, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. 

READ | Preity Zinta goes for pilates after 18 months, urges people to get vaccinated

Shekhar Suman's mother passes away 

Actor Shekhar Suman recently took to Twitter to inform fans and followers about the passing away of his mother. The actor shared that he feels ‘orphaned and devastated’ after his mother’s loss and penned down a heartbreaking note for her. Shekhar’s mother, who was a kidney transplant patient, had been critical since the past few days as Adhyayan Suman had revealed in his Instagram post earlier.

READ | Preity Zinta celebrates 17 years of 'Lakshya', calls it her 'toughest film ever'

Image - Neeti Mohan, Preity Zinta's Instagram Accounts 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT