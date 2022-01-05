Prem Chopra And Uma Chopra Wife Discharged From Hospital In Mumbai

Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra were discharged from a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, after they had recently tested positive for COVID-19, Dr Jalil Parkar, who was treating them said. According to a report by PTI, the couple was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital, where they received the monoclonal antibody cocktail.

Prem Chopra and wife discharged from the hospital

According to Republic Media Network's sources, Prem Chopra and his wife were diagnosed positive for the coronavirus and have been administered the monoclonal antibody cocktail. They were recuperating well after the dose and the doctors had said that they will be discharged within a day or two. The 86-year-old actor is not the first from the Bollywood industry to test positive for the coronavirus in the last week.

Bollywood stars who tested positive for COVID-19

Following Kareena Kapoor testing positive for COVID, several other stars from the industry tested positive for COVID as well. Ekta Kapoor announced she had contracted the virus on Monday on social media. She mentioned she tested positive 'despite taking all precautions' and assured her fans she was 'fine'. She also urged anyone who came in contact with her to get tested for COVID.

John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal also tested positive for the virus. The actor took to social media and announced the news as she revealed that the duo came in contact with someone who had the virus and contracted it from them. He mentioned they were both 'quarantined at home' and were experiencing mild symptoms. He wrote, "I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya & I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home, so haven't been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated & experiencing mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up. (sic)"

Alaya F also made an announcement on Instagram and mentioned she had tested positive for COVID last week. She mentioned she did not experience any symptoms and has now tested negative twice. She wrote, "Thought it was important to put out the story here to avoid any speculation. Please mask up and stay safe, don’t take this time lightly. Happy New Year to all of you! (sic)”

Image: @esg_goa/Twitter