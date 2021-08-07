Prem Chopra Lauds Olympic Gold Win Of His 'sur-namesake' Neeraj Chopra At Tokyo 2020

Bagging the first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, India is busy celebrating Neeraj Chopra's exceptional performance at the tournament. Congratulations poured in from every corner of the country for the young athlete. From Bollywood actors to politicians, many showed their support to the young champion but there is one wish that stood the most to the netizens. Take a look!

Neeraj Chopra wins gold

With an exceptional performance at the Javelin throw finals, 23-year-old Neeraj Chorpa clinched a gold medal. This would mark the first-ever gold for India at Tokyo Olympics 2020. However, the young athlete also created history after becoming the second athlete from India to win gold at the Olympics, and the first gold medal in athletic events ending a 100-year long wait. Love and wishes for Chopra poured in from all the parts of the country.

Prem Chopra's congratulatory video message

Veteran actor Prem Chopra, popularly known for his roles in movies like Bobby and Teesri Manzil, sent out a special video message to the young star. In the video, the actor played around with their same surname 'Chopra' and referred to one of his most iconic dialogues. He also congratulated him and expressed how proud he felt for his success.

#IndiaGetsGold | #Watch Veteran Actor Prem Chopra sings glory to 'sur-namesake' Neeraj Chopra for his historic gold at Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Tune in for more updates at https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/1EBKqQ6ceI — Republic (@republic) August 7, 2021

He said, '‘Saari duniya mujhe jaanti hai. Prem naam hai mera. Prem Chopra. Lekin Neeraj, aaj tune mausam badal diya hai. Abhi saari duniya bolegi- Neeraj naam hai mera. Neeraj Chopra. (now the entire world will say Neeraj, Neeraj Chopra) Very proud of you to have brought the glory to the nation. And you have given the nation status and dignity. Congratulations to you and all your family members and everybody. The whole country is very proud of you. Thank you’’.

Bollywood wishes Neeraj Chopra

Bollywood celebrated Chopra's win by cheering for him on social media. Kangana Ranaut was quick to wish him along with actors like Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Shukla, Taapsee Pannu and many more. Along with Bollywood, South and Marathi film industries also cheered loudly on social media for the young athlete's gold win. Netizens could not contain their excitement as they hailed Neeraj Chopra for his historic win.

PM Modi also took to his Twitter to congratulate Chopra tweeting, "History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020."

IMAGE- AP & PREM CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM

