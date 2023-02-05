Prem Chopra On How Film Industry Has Changed Over Time | EXCLUSIVE

Prem Chopra recently spoke about the myriad of experiences from his long and nebulous career in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV. During the interview, the Bollywood veteran talked about how the world of Bollywood has changed throughout his 60-year-long tenure in the film industry. He spoke about the importance of adjustment, and how many actors couldn't adjust because they thought playing anything other than the lead in a film was "below their dignity."

Speaking about actors seeking out only lead roles in movie projects, Prem Chopra explained the volatility of their position. He stated that when a film flops, it's the lead actor who has to carry the full brunt of the blame.

“Let me tell you, everybody wants to be a hero in the pictures. But then as I told you, the adjustment is very important. And when pictures don’t succeed with you as a hero, you get the maximum discredit. So the films I did as a hero, weren’t very successful, and I would have stopped getting work if I hadn’t adjusted to that. So adjustment is very important.”

The Bollywood veteran also recalled how many actors he knew were unable to take roles that were not of the main character. Prem Chopra added that when an actor went through a slump in their career, many of them thought that the roles they were receiving were beneath them. On the contrary, the star gave the example of Amitabh Bachchan, whom he applauded for his ability to play diverse characters.

"What keeps one going is, there are some actors I know, they were superstars. But when their own downfall had come, they could not compromise to that sort of situation. When they were superstars, they were kings and they would do anything they like. But when they became downward and they got the opportunities to prove themselves, they thought it was below their dignity to accept the character, and they were not able to adjust in that way. But some actors have done it wonderfully well, like Amitabh Bachchan. He adjusted himself to do the character roles. He’s a super-duper star, he’s still a superstar. A great body of work he’s done. "

After being asked what the Bollywood veteran feels about the tremendous number of accolades he’s received throughout the years, Prem Chopra said:

I feel very humbled and I feel gracious gratitude to the people who accepted me, and they’ve tolerated me for a long time. I love them. I love the audience. Sometimes the characters of mine were very negative and there’s a difference but otherwise, my attitude towards the whole thing is very positive. God is great. I am being rewarded. The reward is always in the act of appreciation for the work that you’ve done.

Prem Chopra's achievements in the film industry

Prem Chopra has been a crucial part of the Bollywood industry for more than 60 years. The star has been part of 380 films. He earned his first Filmfare Award nomination in 1971 and finally won the distinction in 1976. He also won the Legend of Indian Cinema Award in 2004 and received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.