Jagdeep's Death: Prem Chopra Mourns The Loss; Says He Was 'unaware Of Demise'

Veteran actor Prem Chopra in an interview seemed shocked when he heard that his co-star and yesteryear actor Jagdeep recently died due to age-related issues. In a media interaction with an online portal, Prem Chopra revealed that no one informed him of Jagdeep's death. He added that Jagdeep and he had worked in a couple of movies. Reliving those memories, Prem Chopra exclaimed that Jagdeep had impeccable comic timing.

Further in the interview, Prem Chopra revealed that Jagdeep was a fantastic actor, who was curious to learn new things and never shied from experimenting. Prem Chopra mourned the loss of Jagdeep and said that he was an excellent artist. Jagdeep, 81, breathed his last at his Bandra residence. Jagdeep died of age-related illness. Jagdeep is survived by his two sons Javed and Naved.

Prem Chopra on the demise of Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput

Actors like Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, and Sushant Singh Rajput have left the world in the past few months. Prem Chopra expressed sadness over their sudden demise. He added that he was close to Rishi Kapoor and found it hard to cope with his death. Although he never met Sushant Singh Rajput in real life, however, wished for his family and exclaimed strange things are happening.

Jagdeep's career

Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep is best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in Ramesh Sippy's Sholay. The popular actor's real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri. In an acting career spanning more than five decades, Jagdeep has been a part of around 400 films.

Jagdeep has also been a part of movies like Purana Mandir and Andaz Apna Apna, where he played the role of Salman Khan's father. Better known by his name, Jagdeep, has interestingly, directed a movie named after his claim-to-fame role Soorma Bhopali. Jagdeep reportedly played the lead protagonist in the film. He was last seen in Rumi Jaffrey's Gali Gali Chor Hai with Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran and Mugdha Godse, where he essayed the role of MunshiJi.

