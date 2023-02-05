Prem Chopra Recalls Getting Negative Roles; 'Felt Humiliated & Rejected...'

Bollywood veteran Prem Chopra opened up about his experiences in the film industry as well as playing antagonistic roles in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network. During the conversation, Prem Chopra talked about his experience in Bollywood, first getting negative roles and the inability of actors to adjust once they are faced with a plateau.

After being asked about getting negative roles, Prem Chopra revealed that he felt he was “insulted” by the offers at first. However, he added that he wanted to be part of the industry, and therefore kept on moving forward. He further stated that the business model of the film industry is based on commercial profits, and no one will be open to work if the actor isn’t “sellable.”

“I felt quite insulted, humiliated, and rejected, in the beginning. But then as I told you, some people don’t like it. I wanted to be there, so I accepted everything and kept on trying. Most people who kept rejecting me ultimately became my friends and I was in their films. Because it’s a commercial business. Nobody can take you if you’re not sellable or you’re not wanted. So that’s how things go on in the film industry.”

He also spoke about the hardships of those who want to continue playing leading men in films despite comprising. He explained that if a film flops, the hero takes the maximum weight of the failure. Prem Chopra further gave his own example and said that his films as the leading hero flopped, and added that he would have gotten no work if he didn’t adjust to it.

“Let me tell you, everybody wants to be a hero in the pictures. But then as I told you, the adjustment is very important. And when pictures don’t succeed with you as a hero, you get the maximum discredit. So the films I did as a hero, weren’t very successful, and I would have stopped getting work if I hadn’t adjusted to that. So adjustment is very important.”

Prem Chopra also talked about actors who couldn't adjust when they needed to. He held Amitabh Bachchan in stark contrast, and said that he is "still a superstar." He further added that his body of work is fantastic.

"A lot of actors I know became superstars, and when their downfall had come, they could not compromise with that sort of a situation. So since they were superstars, they were kings and they would do anything in life. But when they became downtrodden and got the opportunities to prove themselves, they thought it was below their dignity to accept this character, and also weren’t able to adjust in that way. But some actors have adjusted wonderfully well, like Amitabh Bachchan. He’s adjusted to doing character roles. He’s still a superstar. Amazing body of work that he’s done."

Highlights from Prem Chopra's career

Prem Chopra has been part of the Bollywood industry for almost 60 years. His earliest projects include Shaheed (1965), Upkaar (1967) and Teesri Manzil (1966). While he played a hero in these movies, his roles became antagonistic in subsequent projects. The Bollywood star was part of many hits, some of which include Purab Aur Pashchim (1970), Do Raaste (1969), Kati Patang (1970), Do Anjaane (1976), Jaadu Tona (1977), Kala Sona (1975), Dostana (1980), Kranti (1981) & Phool Bane Angaarey (1991) among others.

He scored his first Filmfare award as Best Supporting Actor in 1976 for his role in Do Anjaane. The Bollywood veteran also holds a Lifetime Achievement Award, which he received in 2016.