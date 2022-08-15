Prem Chopra Speaks To Arnab On India's 75-year Milestone; Is 'Proud Of Nation's Journey'

As India celebrates 75 years of Independence, Veteran actor Prem Chopra spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Monday where he claimed that he is proud of India's journey and advised citizens to stay united. Remembering 15th August 1947, the actor stated that it was a very special day as India got its freedom after thousand years of slavery. Although we should always remember that there were lots of sacrifices behind this freedom, many people were martyred. But today we have reached this point where all Indians are very happy, he added.

Prem Chopra also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech which he delivered from the Red Fort and called it very inspiring. This proved that our country is a suprepower.

"In my college days, I knew that our India will definitely achieve its milestone one day and that has happened today, all because of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today India's Flag is recognised globally and is being waved across the world. I am proud of India's journey and where it stands today". "I look forward to prosperity, happiness for every Indian irrespective of any caste, religion, or community. It should be recognised internationally that we Indians are devoted to our country. I feel that this is time to shed hatred, stop the wars and it is only possible when done collectively", said Prem Chopra.

PM Modi calls India 'Mother Of Democracy'; lauds Spirit of Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, unfurled the National Flag at the Red Fort in Delhi and addressed the nation on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day. During his speech, PM Modi called India the 'Mother of Democracy' and said that the country's strength lies in its diversity as people from every background and religion live together in unity and peace.

"The strength of the country lies in its diversity and it has inherent potential," the Prime Minister said, adding that the country has proved that it has a precious ability and faced many challenges during its journey of 75 years.

Highlighting the message of 'Ekta' (Unity) and Diversity, PM Modi said that 'unity and togetherness' is another important facet of the country. He referred to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and called it the 'perfect example' of India's unity to celebrate the spirit of Independence Day.

"Our diversity is our strength," the Prime Minister emphasised, and said that moving and living together in harmony should be part of everynone's attitude. PM Modi noted that India's heritage was in its family system and the faith of its people. "We see God in all, and women are seen as goddesses. Thus, equality is the cornerstone of our progress and we need to ensure that we are united through 'India first'," he said, adding, "We see divinity in all beings. When we start taking pride in ourselves, the world takes pride in us. We talk about everyone's well-being. It is our heritage and therefore we need to learn to take pride in our heritage."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while pointing out that the 'holier than thou (considering self morally better than others)' attitude is a problem of the world, asserted that the country is proud of what it has achieved in the past 75 years.

