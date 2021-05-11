'Prem Rog' Cast: A Look At The Actors And Their Characters In This Raj Kapoor Directorial

Prem Rog is a musical romantic drama film starring Rishi Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure in the lead roles. The movie was directed by Raj Kapoor and it marked his return to movies on social themes. The movie is a comment on the stringent rules against widow remarriage. Prem Rog was released on Jul 30, 1982, and was a huge commercial success and also received high critical acclaim. Let's take a look at the cast of Prem Rog.

A look at the cast of Prem Rog

Rishi Kapoor as Devdhar aka Dev

Rishi Kapoor played the lead role of Devdhar who is a poor orphan, raised by his maternal uncle. He is well-educated nonetheless. He forms a good friendship with Bade Thakur's daughter Manorama. Bade Thakur helps him to go to the city for higher studies. Devdhar returns to his village after eight years when he falls in love with Manorama. After the success of Prem Rog, Rishi Kapoor went on to star in movies like Dosti Dushmani, Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani, to name a few. He passed away in April 2020, at the age of 67.

Padmini Kolhapure as Manorama aka Rama

Padmini Kolhpure plays Manorama, the niece of the rich and affluent man Bade Thakur. She is married to a rich man named Virendra Naren Pratap (played by Vijayendra Ghatge) who dies just a few days after their marriage. Devdhar attempts to get Rama out of her life as a widow and he also intends to marry her. Padmini Kolhapure has since then appeared in several movies in lead and supporting roles. She was last seen in the 2020 Marathi language film Prawaas opposite Ashok Saraf.

Shammi Kapoor as Bade Thakur

Rishi Kapoor's uncle Shammi Kapoor played the role of Bade Thakur who helped Dev go to the city for higher studies. He is one of the most iconic actors from the 50s and 60s in Bollywood. He is known for his roles in movies like Tumsa Nahi Dekha, Dil Deke Dekho, Evening in Paris, Kashmir Ki Kali, to name a few. He passed away at the age of 79 in 2011.

Other Prem Rog cast members include veteran actors like Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raza Murad, Tanuja, Nanda, Om Prakash in supporting roles. The soundtrack for the film was composed by the music composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal. The movie was primarily shot in Raj-Baug Loni in present-day Pune.

