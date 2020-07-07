Prerna V Arora Commends Mumbai Police For Sushant Singh Rajput Probe; Eyes End To Rumours

Prerna V Arora, who was last associated with Anushka Sharma-starrer Pari under her production venture KriArj Entertainment, in a recent media interview with an online portal, talked about Mumbai Police's efforts in probing actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Prerna V Arora expressed her happiness and said that she is satisfied with the way Mumbai Police is handling Sushant Singh Rajput's case. She lauded their efforts and exclaimed that Mumbai Police's investigation would kill false rumours and subsequent character assassination.

Further, in the media interview, Prerna V Arora said that Mumbai Police is setting an example that no outsider can be threatened or manipulated by the people of the film industry. The Mumbai Police has thus far taken the statements of up to 35 in its investigation into Rajput's suicide, including into whether industry pressures contributed. Amid this, and in the debate on nepotism in Bollywood, allegations have flown thick and fast.

Prerna V Arora starts her independent production venture

Prerna V Arora, who has started her independent production venture recently, in the media interview revealed that she would be writing a letter to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Home Minister, appreciating their efforts in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in the state and country. Prerna V Arora will be bankrolling two projects under her production venture Mandiraa Entertainment namely Iti and Rosie.

Iti will mark the acting debut of Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen. Meanwhile, Prerna V Arora is yet to reveal the cast and crew information of Rosie. However, the producer, released the first look posters of her upcomer, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Sushant Singh's death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai Apartment on June 14, 2020. He was 34 years old and was widely known for his work in films like Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, among others. Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai. Actors like Vivek Oberoi, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, among others, paid homage to the actor.

