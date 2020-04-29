President Ram Nath Kovind Condoles Irrfan Khan's Demise, Reminisces His Performances

On Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his sadness at the demise of actor Irrfan Khan. Describing him as a "rare talent" and "gifted actor", the President noted that his diverse roles and "remarkable performances" would remain itched in everyone's memories. He opined that Khan's demise was a big loss to the world of cinema and film lovers. Thereafter, President Kovind extended his condolences to the acclaimed actor's family and admirers.

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Irrfan Khan. A rare talent and a brilliant actor, his diverse roles and remarkable performances will remain etched in our memories. A big loss to the world of cinema and millions of film lovers. Condolences to his family & admirers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 29, 2020

In 2018, Irrfan Khan had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday, where he was treated for a colon infection. However, he breathed his last on Wednesday morning. He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons.

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

A stellar career

Irrfan Khan was known for his stellar performances both in India as well as abroad. He was last seen in the film ' Angrezi Medium' which released just before the nationwide lockdown was imposed. Some of his memorable Bollywood films include 'Salaam Bombay!', 'Maqbool', 'Paan Singh Tomar', 'The Lunchbox', 'Haider', 'Gunday', 'Piku', 'Talvar', and 'Hindi Medium'. Khan also played a key role in Hollywood films such as 'Slumdog Millionaire', 'Inferno, 'Life of Pi' and 'Jurassic World'. In 2011, he was conferred with Padma Shri, India's 4th highest civilian award. In 2013, Khan received the National Film Award for 'Paan Singh Tomar' in the 'Best Film Actor' category.

