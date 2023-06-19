Pret Boys Trailer: Aanchal Munjal And Shardul Pandit Brave Haunting Encounters With Ghosts

Pret Boys, an upcoming horror-comedy series, showcases a talented ensemble cast including Aanchal Munjal, Shardul Pandit, Ahan Nirban, and Ritik Ghansani. The highly anticipated trailer of the series has recently been unveiled, offering fans a tantalizing glimpse into the never-ending nightmare faced by a group of young individuals. The series is set to premiere exclusively on an OTT platform, delivering a thrilling and entertaining viewing experience.

3 things you need to know

Pret Boys is a series about some Gen Z misfits who launch a start-up that focuses on smashing ghosts.

The trailer of the show was released on June 19.

The show will premiere on Amazon Mini TV on June 21.

Pret Boys trailer unveils thrilling ghost-filled adventure

The trailer of Pret Boys, starring Aanchal Munjal and a talented ensemble cast, was unveiled today (June 19), giving audiences a glimpse into a captivating world of supernatural encounters. The clip introduces us to the characters Prem, Rajat, Tatsat, and Eisha, who embark on an exciting journey as they confront a multitude of ghostly entities in their quest to establish a start-up company. Eisha, possessing the unique ability to see ghosts, joins the group of misfits, adding an intriguing dynamic to their thrilling escapades.

As they navigate through their quest, the group encounters a host of supernatural entities, requiring them to summon their courage and wit. Along the way, they gather allies who join forces to confront ancient evils that threaten their mission. The trailer masterfully balances moments of suspense and jumpscares with comedic elements, creating a perfect package that promises an exhilarating viewing experience for audiences.

Aanchal Munjal on Pret Boys series

In a recent interview with ANI, Aanchal Munjal shared her enthusiasm about the upcoming series she is a part of. The actress described her experience as amazing, highlighting the collaborative effort of everyone involved in the show. She praised the dedication and enthusiasm displayed by the cast members, emphasizing their excellent portrayal of their respective characters. With a sense of anticipation, Aanchal expressed her optimism and crossed her fingers, hoping for the success of the show. Fans can look forward to witnessing Aanchal Munjal's talent and the collective efforts of the team in this much-awaited series.