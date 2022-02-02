Priety Zinta Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Birthday Celebration With Family; See Pics

As Preity Zinta recently celebrated her 47th birthday, she shared glimpses of her birthday celebration with her husband, Gene Goodenough and family. She also extended love to all her fans and thanked them for sending heartfelt birthday wishes. She even revealed how she spent most of the day cleaning and sterilizing milk bottles for the kids and changing their nappies.

A sneak peek at Preity Zinta's birthday celebration

Preity Zinta recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a bunch of photos revealing how she spent her birthday with her family members. In the first picture, her husband can be seen feeding the birthday cake to her while in the next two, they both can be seen taking a selfie with their family members.

In the caption, she first extended a big thank you to everyone who sent love and birthday wishes to her and mentioned that this birthday was like no other. As she recently became a mother, she wrote about how she and her family spent most of the day cleaning and sterilizing milk bottles for the kids, then feeding, burping and changing nappies. She even revealed that she did not even have time to wear a nice dress for her birthday celebration but this birthday was special for her.

The caption read, "A big thank you 🙏 to all of you for the birthday wishes and for all your love. This birthday was like no other. We stayed home and I spent most of the day cleaning and sterilizing milk bottles for the kids, then feeding, burping and changing nappies. I cannot believe I’m saying this but I did not find time to wear a nice dress and get all made up 😂 Inspite of all that this, this birthday was special cuz I had my little ones keeping me company and it was just a family affair" (sic)

Many fans took to Preity Zinta's latest Instagram post and dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section and even wished her a happy birthday. Some fans also welcomed her to motherhood and stated how amazing her birthday celebration was. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Preity Zinta's latest Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@realpz