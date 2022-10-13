Prince Narula & Wife Yuvika Celebrate 8 Years Of Togetherness On 4th Wedding Anniversary

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met during a reality tv show and fell in love. After exiting the show, they continued to be in a relationship for around 4 years and tied the nuptial knot thereafter. As the duo recently marked four years of their wedding, they both penned heartfelt notes for each other on social media along with dedicating nostalgic video clips to one another.

Prince Narula and Yuvika celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

Prince Narula recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video clip in which he depicted their last call before their wedding ceremony began followed by memorable glimpses of them together. In the caption, he went down the memory and penned a long note about how these years passed in a jiffy. He even reflected on the ups and downs faced in their relationship and expressed his immense love for her. He wrote, “Happy anniversary baby @yuvikachaudhary pata nahe kya likhu 4 saal ho gai humare shadi ko or 4 saal usse phele toh total 8 saal ho gai hum dono ko sath , baby i sware humare masti main humare ladai main humare apne filmy duniya main humare pagal pan main humara kaam karne main ye 8 saal kaise nikal gai mujhe nahe pata chala . Bht up and downs dakhe hai humne humare rishte main kabhe ladai k time lagta tha nahe rehna ab sath kabhe itne masti karte hai ke duniya ko bhul jate hai humare apne duniya hai jo ke ap bolte ho ghar se bahar bhe chala karo main bahar agar jata hu…” (sic)

On the other hand, even Yuvika took to her Instagram handle and wished her husband a happy wedding anniversary with a beautiful video clip. She captioned the post with a heartwarming message for him stating how having him as a life partner makes every hardship worth it. She stated, “No matter how tough life gets, no matter how nasty it becomes, but having YOU in my life as my life partner makes every hardship worth it! I fight with u because i want ur time not ur money! I kw u hv big dreams and for that i m standing behind u no matter wt . we are hardly together .but Without you, today’s emotions would be…” (sic)

Image: Instagram/@princenarula