Prince Philip's Death: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Condoles Death Of Duke Of Edinburgh

Priyanka Chopra is mourning the death of Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9 at the age of 99. After Buckingham Palace announced the news of Prince Philip’s demise on Friday, tributes began to pour in for the late Duke of Edinburgh. The Sky is Pink actor took to Twitter to pay her condolence to the royal family.

So sad to hear the news today. #RestInPeace Prince Philip. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 9, 2021

Prince Philip passes away

The 94-year-old monarch of the country, issued a statement via the Royal family’s official Twitter page to confirm the news. The statement revealed that Britain’s longest-serving royal consort transitioned peacefully at the Windsor Castle on Friday morning. “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the palace statement read. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course,” the statement added.

His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

According to PTI, the Union flag of Buckingham Palace has been lowered during the mourning period. Operation Forth Bridge has been reportedly kicked in, the official name for the procedures related to the Duke of Edinburgh's death. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic would mean some restrictions to the processes. Prince Philip is entitled to a full State funeral but he had reportedly asked for a ‘less fussy, private, military-style funeral’ instead.

The College of Arms has issued a statement to confirm that the funeral will take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The statement also added that all the arrangements have been amended keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic. Ahead of the funeral, the Duke will lie at rest at the Windsor Castle. Further dates and other details of the funeral hasn’t been revealed by Buckingham Palace as of yet. Prince Philip death hasn't affected the line of succession to the British throne.

