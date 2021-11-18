'Prithviraj' Actor Manushi Chhillar Reveals Why November Will Be 'special Forever' To Her

After making the country proud in 2017 with her beauty and elegance on the stage of Miss World, Manushi Chhillar is all set to showcase her acting prowess on the big screen in the upcoming period drama Prithiviraj. She will be making her film debut opposite seasoned actor Akshay Kumar as Princess Sanyogita. The trailer, released this week, promised a stellar performance by the debutant.

The Miss World pageantry was held in the month of November. Interestingly. the trailer of Chhillar's upcoming period drama was also released in November introducing her to the cine buffs. Addressing the same, the young actor opened up about why the second last month of the year will always be special for her.

Manushi Chhillar on why November is special for her

The 24-year-old, who made the country proud by bringing home the Miss World title 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won it for India, said, ''November has always been my lucky month. So, it is an amazing coincidence that the teaser of my debut film Prithviraj has also happened in the same month, in fact just a few days before I was crowned Miss World on November 18 in 2017,''

Being nostalgic about winning the pageantry, Chillar is also excited about making her grand debut in Bollywood next year as she said, ''While I’m nostalgic about my achievement in 2017, I’m also very excited for my launch and the journey that lies ahead of me.'' Chillar also added that November will always hold a special place in her heart. She continued, ''November will forever be special in my life. I’m feeling emotional, elated, thrilled, nervous, curious - all at the same time because I have waited for this moment for over a year''

More on Prithviraj

Talking about her debut film, the former Miss World 2017 said, ''I’m extremely positive about Prithviraj and I know that it will entertain audiences worldwide with a story of iconic love, legendary valour and unflinching courage. I hope I can make my family proud with my work and I’m looking forward to their reaction when they get to see my film.''

The Akshay Kumar-starrer historical epic drama Prithviraj will follow the story of mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan, played by the 54-year-old actor. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Being helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is set to release on January 21 next year.

(Inputs from PR)

Image: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar