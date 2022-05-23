Last Updated:

'Prithviraj': Akshay Kumar Resumes Work Post COVID Recovery; Manushi Stuns In Yellow

Akshay Kumar resumed promoting his film 'Prithviraj' after recovering from COVID with co-star Manushi Chhillar who donned a stunning traditional attire.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Akshay Kumar resumed promoting his upcoming historical drama film 'Prithviraj' starring Manushi Chhillar after recovering from COVID-19. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

The 54-year-old actor, who was supposed to attend the 75th Cannes Film Festival, announced that he had tested positive for the deadly virus and would have to sit out of the global event.

Image: Varinder Chawla

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar is busy gearing up for the release of Chandraprakash Dwivedi's directorial 'Prithviraj' with Manushi Chhillar. The film is set to release on June 3, 2022.

Image: Varinder Chawla

For the same, the duo was spotted at Film City to promote the movie as they posed for the paparazzi. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

Akshay Kumar appeared dapper as ever as he sported a classic black suit while the debutant actor stunned in a yellow traditional attire. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

They also posed goofily for the pictures. 'Prithviraj' will chronicle the heroic acts of King Prithviraj Chauhan against Muhammad of Ghor.

Tags: Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar
