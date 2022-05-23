'Prithviraj': Akshay Kumar Resumes Work Post COVID Recovery; Manushi Stuns In Yellow

Last Updated: 23rd May, 2022 19:39 IST

They also posed goofily for the pictures. 'Prithviraj' will chronicle the heroic acts of King Prithviraj Chauhan against Muhammad of Ghor.

Akshay Kumar appeared dapper as ever as he sported a classic black suit while the debutant actor stunned in a yellow traditional attire.

For the same, the duo was spotted at Film City to promote the movie as they posed for the paparazzi.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar is busy gearing up for the release of Chandraprakash Dwivedi's directorial 'Prithviraj' with Manushi Chhillar. The film is set to release on June 3, 2022.

The 54-year-old actor, who was supposed to attend the 75th Cannes Film Festival, announced that he had tested positive for the deadly virus and would have to sit out of the global event.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.