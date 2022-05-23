Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar Uses Tom Cruise Reference On Keeping Up Usual 40-day Shoot Policy

Akshay Kumar is touted as one of the most prolific actors who has been adding an element of variety to his list of performances over the years. The actor is back with yet another film, Prithviraj, where he plays the role of 12th century king Prithviraj Chauhan. The film is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Also starring Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, Sonu Sood and Sakshi Tanwar, Akshay shared that Prithviraj was shot for over 110 days and that he shot 42-43 days from it.

Akshay Kumar on completing films early; 'Tom Cruise shot Mission Impossible in...'

During a chat with Firstpost, Akshay Kumar was asked about one of his statements that he would not do films that will require more than 40 days of shooting from him. Also asked if the film was intentionally kept at two hours running time, unlike other period films, the Bachchhan Paandey actor replied, "No, it wasn’t intentional. We have focused only on very important aspects of his life."

Opening up about completing his films quickly, Akshay Kumar asked, "Do you know how much time Tom Cruise completed Mission Impossible which is one of the biggest action films?" The Bell Bottom actor stated that the famous Hollywood actor wrapped up in only 53 days because the director had done his homework well and knew that he would require the hero for so long. He went on to say, "Prithviraj was shot for about 110 days and with me, they shot for 42-43 days. Nothing was wasted, every shot of mine is there in the film."

Akshay Kumar says he doesn't understand terms like Pan India

While the South vs North debate has become a talking point, Akshay Kumar hopes that every film works. There has been clamour regarding North films vs South films and recently it got intensified with the Twitter rift between Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and Kannada star Kichcha Sudeepa over Hindi being the 'national language' and the success of South films like Pushpa: The Rise, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2.

When asked if Prithviraj, which is positioned as a Pan India offering, will break the jinx of Hindi films not doing great, Kumar said that he has no idea what is going to happen, adding, "I hope every film works, it is important for the Hindi film industry. But I don’t understand these terms like Pan India."