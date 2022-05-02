Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar's Film Director Reveals 'lived With His Dream Project For 18 Yrs'

Akshay Kumar's upcoming historical action drama film, Prithviraj, is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. The film is based on Prithviraj Rao, a Braj Bhasha epic poem about the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a king from the Chahamana dynasty. The film will also mark former Miss Universe Manushi Chhillar's Hindi film debut and she will be seen essaying the role of Sanyogita. Netizens are eagerly waiting to witness Akshay Kumar in a totally new avatar ever since the film's poster was released.

As per a recent development, Prithviraj's director, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, has recently revealed that he has nurtured the script for a long time because of the extensive research work as he wanted to make sure that every single fact was checked multiple times.

Prithviraj's director says, 'he lived with his dream project for 18 years'

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi asserted that Prithviraj is his dream project and it's a script that he has nurtured for a very long time because of extensive research work that was needed to make a film on this mighty and legendary king. He admitted that he lived with this story for 18 years before deciding to make it into a big screen entertainer with Aditya Chopra. Dwivedi stated, "To be precise, Prithviraj’s final research took about six months for me to be fully satisfied that every single fact was checked multiple times."

The director mentioned that he read many books on the warrior's life to ensure that they are doing justice to Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in the film. He noted, "Today, I’m deeply satisfied as a writer and filmmaker that I took this time before I could realise my dream. There is no Samrat like Prithviraj in our history and I hope our film is a fitting tribute to his valour and magnanimous way of life."

Earlier, the makers released an intriguing film poster which saw an intense Prithviraj behind his sword. He could be seen donning a traditional attire with some heavy accessories on his neck paired with a turban on his head. With this, the film's release date was also released as the poster shared by the Bachchhan Paandey star had a caption, "Elated to announce that Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan's grand saga is arriving sooner on the big screen on 3rd June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @manushi_chhillar @duttsanjay @sonu_sood #DrChandraprakashDwivedi @yrf #YRF50 #Prithviraj3rdJune". Have a look:

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar