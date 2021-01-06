Prithviraj Kapoor's Sister Wants To Visit The 'Kapoor Haveli' In Pakistan One Last Time

Very recently, cinema legend Prithviraj Kapoor's sister, Shanta Kapoor Dhawan, expressed her desire of seeing her father's "Kapoor Haveli" one last time ahead of it being turned into a museum. Plans of turning Prithviraj Kapoor's Peshawar Haveli into a museum is a part of the elaborate Peshawar restoration plan that has been mapped out and put into place by the relevant authorities. Prithviraj Kapoor's Peshawar haveli, as per a report in Hindustan Times, had been constructed by his father over a century ago. Some images of the house can be found below.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Shares Rare Throwback Picture On Raj Kapoor's Birth Anniversary

Pictures of the famous "Kapoor Haveli":

#KapoorHaveli: A residential building in #Peshawar which was home of one generation of the #Kapoorfamily of #India.

Constructed before IndoPak partition between 1918 and 1922, by Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor, father of #PrithvirajKapoor#GoodMorningWorld pic.twitter.com/8L8Iu4GQzc — Pakistan in Pictures (@Pakistaninpics) February 23, 2018

Also Read: Randeep Hooda Watches A Play At An Already Housefull Prithvi Theatre; Shares Pic

As one can see in the images above, Raj Kapoor's ancestral home in Pakistan has the traditional white-and-green finish throughout the structure. The famous Kapoor Haveli is a landmark location in Peshawar. The construction of Raj Kapoor's ancestral home in Pakistan could be dated back to the year 1918, nearly three decades prior to the partition. At one point in time, prior to the partition, the Haveli housed the Kapoor family patriarch, Dewan Basheswarnath Singh Kapoor and his children Prithviraj and Shanta (Who is now Shanta Kapoor Dhawan). The famous Kapoor Haveli is visited by many to this day.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor: All You Need To Know About His Family's Connections

Background information:

It so happened that back in 2014, under the Peshawar Revival Plan, the provincial government at the time had decided that the Kapoor Haveli will be converted into a museum. However, the eminent Peshawar landmark isn't the only well-known residential area that is scheduled to undergo structural changes under the plan. In addition to Prithviraj and Shanta Kapoor's childhood home, the house of Dilip Kumar, who is known as the Tragedy King of Bollywood, will also be converted into a museum soon. Dilip Kumar's house is in the same neighbourhood as that of Prithviraj's. As per an article on The Daily Pioneer, the local government has put a price tag of Rupees 1,50,00,000 on Raj Kapoor's Pakistan home. Dilip Kumar's ancestral house, on the other hand, has received a valuation of Rs. 80,56,000.

Also Read: When Rishi Kapoor Wished His Kids To Be 'open Heartedly Welcomed' In Bollywood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.