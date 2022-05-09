'Prithviraj': Netizens Hail Akshay's Warrior Avatar In Trailer; Say They Got 'goosepumps'

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming and much-awaited film Prithviraj. The actor is set to portray the role of the 12th-century warrior king, Prithviraj Chauhan, in the forthcoming biopic. The film's posters and teaser already created a buzz among fans, and now its trailer has fueled their excitement.

The makers of the upcoming period drama Prithviraj recently unveiled its much-awaited trailer. The film's 2-minute-53-second trailer begins with the introduction of Akshay Kumar as Prithiviraj Chauhan, who was known for his bravery, valour and sense of justice. The clip then showcases former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with the movie, as Sanyogita. The trailer gave a glimpse of the high-octane action in the upcoming film along with some romance sequences between Prithviraj Chauhan and Sanyogita.

Prithviraj trailer Twitter reactions

The microblogging site Twitter saw a plethora of reactions to the film's trailer. Many users expressed their excitement about the movie and lauded its star cast and makers. A fan shared some glimpses from the film's trailer and wrote, "PrithvirajChauhan trailer ! whataa chummeshwari VFX/And Classic Era it's look like real ! Man @akshaykumar sir Your swag and personality Pure fitt in Prithviraj Character..." Another penned, "Saw Prithviraj trailer. It seems like a technically well made film. The humongous budget has been utilised very well. The scale, VFX, sets, production designing everything looks very fine. South movie fans must have missed punchy dialogues & over the top action."

Saw #Prithviraj trailer. It seems like a technically well made film. The humongous budget has been utilised very well. The scale, VFX, sets, production designing everything looks very fine. South movie fans must have missed punchy dialogues & over the top action. #AkshayKumar — AAVISHKAAR (@aavishhkar) May 9, 2022

"Goosebumps" was a common term used by Twitter users. A fan wrote, "GOOSEBUMPS.... This is one of the BEST trailer of any INDIAN movie.. SCALE of the movie is OUTSTANDING AKSHAY sir as SAMRAT Prithviraj is just KILLER Dont have more words to actually tell how i am feeling..Just waiting for June 3rd," while another penned, "Trailer is literally fire , goosebumps @akshaykumar is roaring as Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Visuals are great one of best for an Indian movie . we are going to get one of best cinematic experience on 3rd June." Here are some more reactions from fans.

GOOSEBUMPS....🔥🔥🔥🔥

This is one of the BEST trailer of any INDIAN movie..

SCALE of the movie is OUTSTANDING

AKSHAY sir as SAMRAT #Prithviraj is just KILLER🚩🚩

Dont have more words to actually tell how i am feeling..Just waiting for June 3rd#AkshayKumar #PrithvirajTrailer — 𝓢𝓱𝓲𝓴𝓱𝓪𝓻 𝓣𝓻𝓲𝓿𝓮𝓭𝓲 🇮🇳 (@shekhu29) May 9, 2022

Trailer is literally fire 🔥 , goosebumps @akshaykumar is roaring as Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Visuals are great one of best for an Indian movie . we are going to get one of best cinematic experience on 3rd June ! GET READY FOR DHAMAKA 🔥 HAR HAR MAHADEV 🚩#PrithvirajTrailer — Mukesh Jain (@M0002004) May 9, 2022

Bollywood Lost Glory Will Be Saved by @akshaykumar Again #Prithviraj In Cinemas Near You 3rd June 2022! 🚩 pic.twitter.com/nrryoQgXT6 — Âjju 🌟 (@AKS_Addict) May 9, 2022

The upcoming movie will see former Miss World Manushi Chhillar make her debut in Bollywood. The film is written and helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, while it is being distributed by Yash Raj Films. The movie will hit the theatres on Jun 3.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar