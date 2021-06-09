Last Updated:

Prithviraj Sukumaran Comes Out In Support Of Doctors, Calls Them 'soldiers'

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Twitter to come out in support of the doctors. The tweet comes after a junior doctor was assaulted in Assam's Hojai district.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

IMAGE: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram


With the ongoing cases of assault on doctors, various celebrities have come forward in support of the medical staffs. Recently, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Twitter account to extend his support for the doctors. The picture that he shared has a blood-stained doctor's apron along with a stethoscope and in bold letters, "Stop Attack on Doctors" is written. Underneath the bold sentence, it is written, "Our health is in their hands". 

Prithviraj Sukumaran comes out in support of doctors 

While sharing the picture, he wrote few words about how doctors are also soldiers. He wrote, "They are our soldiers. And we have a war to win! Stop attack on doctors." Have a look at his tweet. 

Under the tweet, fans have flooded his post with the hashtag #Respectdoctors. Whereas others are requesting people to respect the COVID warriors and not hurt them. Take a look. 

More about the recent assault on doctors 

It all started when a video surfaced online that showed a doctor from Assam's Hojai district being assaulted. The incident took place as the junior doctor couldn't save the life of a patient suffering from COVID-19.  Along with the doctor, a nurse was also injured in the incident who later went on to hide in the toilet and was later shifted to Nagaon Civil Hospital for treatment. As soon as the video went viral, various police investigations took place. As per PTI, as of June 5, over 28 people were arrested for being allegedly involved in the assault. The Indian Medical Medical Association wrote a letter to the Union Home Minister requesting strict action.

A look at Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming movies 

Prithviraj Sukumaran works predominately in the Malayalam movie industry. He has also appeared in various Telugu, Tamil and Hindi movies. He is known for movies like Driving License, Brother's Day, Lucifer, Ranam and many more. He made his Bollywood debut in the movie Aiyyaa. Other than this, he is also a playback singer and has given voice to various songs. His upcoming movies include Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, Kuruthi, Aadujeevitham among others.

IMAGE: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram

