'Prithviraj' To 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'; Highly Awaited Hindi Films Slated For June 2022 Release

Movie buffs were in for a treat in the month of May, with films like Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Dhaakad, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 among others making their way to theatres. While fans continue to enjoy the recent releases, June 2022 will also see a trail of highly anticipated Hindi projects ready to shatter box-office records. From Akshay Kumar- Manushi Chhillar's Prithviraj to Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's comedy-drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo, here are all the films to look forward to in the upcoming month.

Highly awaited Hindi films slated for June 2022 release

Prithviraj

The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi in lead roles is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj language epic poem about the life of the Rajput king. Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, and Manav Vij among others in pivotal roles, the film will be released on June 3, 2022.

Major

The biographical drama starring Adivi Sesh in his debut chronicles the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the braveheart who sacrificed his life to save dozens during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Also featuring Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma in important roles, the film will hit theatres on June 3, 2022.

Janhit Mein Jaari

Featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the leading role, the film also stars Vijay Raaz and Tinnu Anand in pivotal roles. The social comedy stars Nushrratt as a salesgirl who sells condoms and spreads awareness about their importance. It will be out on June 10, 2022.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor starrer family drama has been directed by Raj Mehta. It also marks Neetu Kapoor's return to the big screen after almost a decade after starring in Besharam. Also featuring Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul in important roles, it will witness a theatrical release on June 24, 2022.

Nikamma

Directed by Sabbir Khan and bankrolled by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, Nikamma stars Abhimanyu Dassani in the lead role alongside singer Shirley Setia in her Bollywood debut. Billed as an action entertainer, the film will have its theatrical release on June 17, 2022.

