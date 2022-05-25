Last Updated:

'Prithviraj' To 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'; Highly Awaited Hindi Films Slated For June 2022 Release

From Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' to Varun Dhawan-Kiara's comedy-drama 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', here are all highly awaited Hindi films coming out in June 2022.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
prithviraj, Jug jugg jeeyo

IMAGE: TWITTER/ @TARAN_ADARSH/ @ANI_DIGITAL


Movie buffs were in for a treat in the month of May, with films like Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Dhaakad, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 among others making their way to theatres. While fans continue to enjoy the recent releases, June 2022 will also see a trail of highly anticipated Hindi projects ready to shatter box-office records. From Akshay Kumar- Manushi Chhillar's Prithviraj to Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's comedy-drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo, here are all the films to look forward to in the upcoming month. 

Highly awaited Hindi films slated for June 2022 release

  • Prithviraj

The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi in lead roles is based on  Prithviraj Raso, a Braj language epic poem about the life of the Rajput king. Also starring  Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, and Manav Vij among others in pivotal roles, the film will be released on June 3, 2022. 

  • Major

The biographical drama starring  Adivi Sesh in his debut chronicles the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the braveheart who sacrificed his life to save dozens during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Also featuring Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma in important roles, the film will hit theatres on June 3, 2022. 

READ | Madhuri Dixit with husband, Jug Jugg Jeeyo cast at trailer launch; celebs spotted in city

  • Janhit Mein Jaari

Featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the leading role, the film also stars Vijay Raaz and Tinnu Anand in pivotal roles. The social comedy stars Nushrratt as a salesgirl who sells condoms and spreads awareness about their importance. It will be out on June 10, 2022.

READ | Alia Bhatt has sweet reaction to mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor's 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' trailer

  • Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor starrer family drama has been directed by Raj Mehta. It also marks Neetu Kapoor's return to the big screen after almost a decade after starring in Besharam.  Also featuring Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul in important roles, it will witness a theatrical release on June 24, 2022. 

READ | 'Prithviraj' new trailer: Akshay Kumar is 'Hindustan Ka Sher' in gripping tale of valour

  • Nikamma

 Directed by Sabbir Khan and bankrolled by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, Nikamma stars Abhimanyu Dassani in the lead role alongside singer Shirley Setia in her Bollywood debut. Billed as an action entertainer, the film will have its theatrical release on June 17, 2022. 

READ | 'Prithviraj': HM Amit Shah to attend special screening of Akshay Kumar-starrer period film

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @TARAN_ADARSH/ @ANI_DIGITAL)

READ | Akshay Kumar pulls Kapil Sharma's leg as he promotes Prithviraj on TKSS; 'Iss aadmi ko..'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: prithviraj, jug jugg jeeyo, june 2022
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND