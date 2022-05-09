'Prithviraj' Trailer: Akshay Kumar-starrer Displays Glory Of Warrior King In Grand Fashion

After the release of Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay Kumar is all set to portray the role of the 12th-century warrior king, Prithviraj Chauhan, in the upcoming biopic Prithviraj. The film's posters and teasers have already created a buzz among the audiences who seem excited to watch the movie. With the film being less than a month away from its release, the makers are keeping fans engaged with continuous updates. The latest was by unveiling the upcoming film's much-awaited trailer.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar shared Prithviraj's trailer. Posting the link, he wrote, "Shaurya aur veerta ki amar kahaani...yaha hai kahaani samrat prithviraj chauhan ki,". Fans were awe-struck with the glimpses of his new character.

Prithviraj trailer

The 2-minute-53-second trailer begins with the crowning of Prithviraj Chauhan as the King of Delhi empire. The trailer introduces Prithviraj Chauhan, who was known for his bravery, valour, and sense of justice. The clip then introduces former Miss World Manushi Chhillar as Prithviraj Chauhan's love interest Sanyogita, who always had a wish to marry the prince of her dreams. The video features some heartfelt and romantic moments between the two, followed by the introduction of the film's star cast.

While Sanjay Dutt will play the role of an honest Kaka Kanha, Sonu Sood will portray Chand Vardai. The film also features Manav Vij as the Sultan of Ghurid, Muhammad Ghori. The clip further sees some high-octane action scenes between Akshay and Manav's armies, hard-hitting dialogue delivery, and war sequences. The film is the celebration of true valour, that promises to blow the minds of the viewers. Sanyogita and Prithviraj Chauhan's chemistry in the upcoming film's trailer was one of the eye-catching highlights.

The upcoming movie will see former Manushi Chhillar make her debut in Bollywood. The film is written and helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Image: Twitter/@akshaykumar