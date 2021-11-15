'Prithviraj': Who Is Manushi Chhillar, Female Lead Of Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Project?

Manushi Chhillar, who is currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Prithviraj, will take on a role opposite Akshay Kumar. Chhillar rose to fame after she won the title of Miss World 2017. Her win made her the sixth representative from India to win the Miss World pageant. Before she takes on her role on the big screen, here are some more details about her.

Manushi Chhillar's Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj

Manushi Chhillar comes from a family of highly educated individuals. Her father, Mitra Basu Chhillar, is a scientist at Defence Research and Development Organisation, while her mother, Neelam Chhillar, is a professor and also heads the department of neurochemistry at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences. Manushi Chhillar was also pursuing her MBBS in 2015 and took a break from it in 2017, to fulfil her duties of Miss Word.

The celebrity is often in the news after her Beauty With A Purpose campaign, through which she attempts to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene. She also aims to break the taboo around menstruation and through her work, makes female hygiene products more accessible to women, regardless of their geographic location. She also appeared on the special show Super Nights With Padman to promote her project. This was done in association with Akshay Kumar's film on the subject matter, Pad Man, which released in 2018.

.@MissWorldLtd @ManushiChhillar at HICC Convention Centre Hall to spread awareness about Women's menstruation and also talk about her Beauty with a purpose project. #MissWorldBWAPTour #BreakingTheBloodyTaboo #femininehygieneawareness pic.twitter.com/3BcaZdnU8P — Miss India (@feminamissindia) February 1, 2018

The 2017 Miss World is now gearing up for her debut in the Bollywood film industry. Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role as Prithviraj Chauhan. Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is about the legend's bravery on the battlefield. The film also sees glimpses of Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood, and Chhillar will portray the role of Prithviraj’s wife Sanyogita. Ashutosh Rana, Manav Vij, Sakshi Tanwar and Lalit Tiwari will also play supporting roles in the upcoming film. Manushi Chhillar took to her Instagram account to share the poster of the film and also revealed the release date of the film. She wrote, "He was courageous in love and fearless in war. He was Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan, and he’s here. Celebrate #Prithviraj with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st January’22."

(Image: Instagram/@manushichhillar)