Priya Anand's Birthday: 5 Times The 'Fukrey' Actor Looked Ravishing In A Saree

Actor Priya Anand has appeared in numerous Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu movies. After making her debut in 2008, she has been impressing the audience with her performances. Besides her acting chops, Priya Anand also knows how to grab attention with her sartorial choices. So, on her birthday, we have compiled some of the best looks of the actor in saree. Check them out:

Priya Anand's photos wherein she slays in a saree

Black printed saree

Bollywood actor Priya Anand recently shared a series of pictures in a black printed saree on social media. She kept her hair loose and applied a bindi with the traditional attire in the photos. Moreover, the actor opted for a minimal makeup look to match her outfit. Take a look:

Yellow saree

Priya Anand knows how to slay in soft colours. The actor dropped photos of herself in a yellow and off-white saree. Featuring a strappy design on the backless blouse, she carried the style with grace. For a complete look, Priya Anand applied a tiny bindi, opted for minimal makeup, and kept her soft curls loose. Check out the picture.

A hot pink saree

Priya Anand has draped a pink-shaded saree in these photos. She has accentuated her look with a pair of large statement earrings and a neckpiece. Besides, the actor has also styled her hair in a low bun and accessorized it with hair jewellery. For a rounded off look, she has applied a pink lip shade, a bindi, and highlighted her cheeks and eyes with makeup. Check out her photos:

Violet shaded saree

Priya Anand donned a simple yet elegant saree for a photoshoot. She opted for a violet shaded shiny saree with a strappy blouse. To match with her outfit, the actor accessorized her look with a pair of designer earrings, a chunky bracelet, tiny bindi, and a soft lip colour. Check out her photo series:

Also read: Yami Gautam Twins With Sister Surilie As They Pose For A Stunning Selfie; See Pic

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Elegant pink saree

Priya Anand chose a pink monotone saree with a darker border. She paired the same with half-sleeved blouse. For a complete look, the actor kept her wavy hair loose and accessorized the traditional outfit with statement earrings. Take a look:

Also read: Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Morning Selfie Has Her Sipping On A Beauty Tonic; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.