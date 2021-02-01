Priyadarshan Celebrates His Birthday On The Sets Of 'Hungama 2'; See Picture

One of the legendary filmmakers of India, Priyadarshan turned 64 years old on January 30. The director is known for his several hit movies in a career spanning more than three decades. He is best known for his rib-tickling comedies which also have a perfect dose of romance, action, and drama. The director is currently working on his next movie Hungama 2. As he turned 64 years old recently, the director celebrated his birthday on the sets of Hungama 2.

Priyadarshan's birthday celebration on Hungama 2 sets

The Instagram handle of Hungama 2 film shared the picture from Priyadarshan's birthday. In the picture, Priyadarshan is seen posing for the cameras with the cast and crew of Hungama 2. The group picture has several big actors and cast members from the Bollywood industry. Actors like Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Manoj Joshi, Meezaan Jaffrey, Pranitha Subhash, music composer Anu Malik are seen in the group picture along with Priyadarshan. He can be seen wearing a casual black t-shirt and black wayfarer sunglasses. The picture was captioned as, “#Priyadarshan sir's birthday celebration on the sets of #Hungama2!” The account further tagged the cast and crew members of the show. Here is a look at Priyadarshan's birthday picture from the sets of Hungama 2.

Also Read | Priyadarshan's Birthday: Here Is A Quiz On His Movies For The Director's Fans

As soon as the picture was shared, fans took to the comments section and wished the director a happy birthday. Some of the netizens also demanded an update about the Hungama 2 release date while one user highlighted the style of Priyadarshan. Here is a look at some of the comments by netizens on Priyadarshan's birthday picture.

Also Read | Did You Know Jyothika's Brother Suraj Worked As An Assistant Director For Priyadarshan?

Hungama 2

Hungama 2 is one of the most awaited comedy movies ever since its announcement. The movie directed by Priyadarshan is a spiritual successor to his 2003 movie Hungama. The movie features Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey, Pranitha Subhash, Johnny Lever, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav among others in key roles. The movie will mark the comeback of Priyadarshan in Bollywood after 7 years. He had last directed the 2013 movie Rangrezz. The project is bankrolled by Ratan Jain under the banner of Venus Entertainment. Anu Malik has also been roped in to compose the music for the movie. It was expected to release in August last year but due to COVID-19 pandemic, the makers had to put a halt to the film.

Also Read | Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri Ace The Retro Look As They Shoot For 'Hungama 2' Title Track

Also Read | 'RRR' To 'KGF 2': Pan India Movies Whose Release Date Announcement Broke The Internet

Priyadarshan's movies

Priyadarshan has delivered some of the best comedy movies to the Indian audience. Some of his notable Bollywood movies include Hera Pheri, Hungama, Hulchul, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Chup Chup Ke, Dho and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Priyadarshan's movies are still enjoyed by fans of all age groups. He has also won several awards and accolades for his outstanding work in the Indian film industry.

Image Credits: priyadarshan.official Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.