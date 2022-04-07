Priyadarshan Confirms New Project With Akshay Kumar; Reveals Movie To Roll In 2023

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is known for both his fierce and comic roles. The actor has entertained the audience with his comedy films for years, but his films with acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan have a separate fanbase. The actor-director duo have earlier collaborated in several films, including Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan and Garam Masala. While reports of them coming together for another movie were making rounds sometime before, Priyadarshan recently confirmed the project with Akshay Kumar.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Priyadarshan confirmed that he is making a film with the Sooryavanshi star. He revealed the movie is currently in its scripting stage and faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The filmmaker had to push the project for the past two years but is now certain about the film. He also confirmed the movie will roll out in 2023.

"My film with him is on the scripting stage. Few things are happening, and the film got delayed because of COVID. Two years of pushing has happened, so it is all under discussion. But I am doing a film with him," he told Pinkvilla.

More about Priyadarshan's next film

Priyadarshan's last film was Hungama 2, which did not successfully entertain viewers despite its OTT release. While Priyadarshan's next Hindi project was in talks, many speculated the upcoming film will be a sequel to the 2004 movie Hulchul. However, the filmmaker himself cleared the air and stated that he has not decided what to do next in Hindi. He mentioned he is currently shooting some ads.

He said, "I have not decided anything. I am just shooting some ads. I haven't decided what to do next in Hindi. Lot of projects are being discussed, but nothing is finalised. Everyday new discussions happen, but nothing is decided."

The 2004 film Hulchul was surely a star-studded film. The movie has Kareena Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna playing the lead roles. It also starred late actor Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Lakshmi, Shakti Kapoor and more in pivotal roles. The film was a massive hit and is still one of the fans' favourite comedies. The movie followed a couple, who belong to rival families, trying to tie the knot with the blessings of their family members.

