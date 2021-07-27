Priyadarshan Didn't Want To Direct 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'; Hints At Upcoming Comedy

With a career spanning over three decades in Bollywood, Priyadarshan is considered one of the greatest filmmakers of the time. Known for his comic movies, his movies are now a cult classic with their references being used on every platform. After being away from Bollywood for quite a while, the director was offered to return to one of his most critically acclaimed movies. However, he turned it down and here is the reason why.

Priyadarshan on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Released in 2007, Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a huge commercial and critical hit and became a cult classic over the years. Featuring some of the biggest actors in Bollywood, the movie attained the status of being Priyadarshan's biggest hits along with Hera Pheri. After the announcement of its sequel, many netizens expected the return of the original director, however, Priyadarshan's name was nowhere to be found in the project.

Addressing the same, Priyadarshan revealed the reason to Mid-Day on why he turned down Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The director believed that he did 'whatever he could' in the first part of the movie. Caught in a similar situation with Phir Hera Pheri, Priyadarshan did not think Bhool Bhulaiyaa's ending made way for a sequel. However, he also clarified that he did not have an issue against the making of the sequel as the one holding its rights gave the project a greenlight.

Priyadarshan hints at an upcoming movie

The director admitted having a great connection with Akshay Kumar, whom he worked with on multiple successful films including Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Hera Pheri. The director revealed that the duo decided to team up to make another comedy movie. Stating that the planning of the project is done, Priyadarshan also revealed that the movie was supposed to start production but the plans were halted due to the second wave of the pandemic. The director assured the fans that the project would be on floors in early 2022.

More on Priyadarhsan's movies

Working as a director in over 95 movies, the director has a brilliant track record of blockbuster movies across various regional languages. He is best known for movies like Kanchivaram, Virasat, Kaalapani, and Oppam. His recent period epic Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. His recent Bollywood comeback movie Hungama 2, released on July 23, did not impress the netizens.

