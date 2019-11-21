Priyadarshan Unhappy With The Contents Of IFFI 2019?

The distinguished filmmaker Priyadarshan heads the jury for the Feature Films of Indian Panorama section, currently in the 50th International Film Festival Of India. According to media reports, he is unhappy with the IFFI content which he witnessed in Goa this year. The director reportedly revealed in an interview with an esteemed publication that he along with his jury saw 314 films. He went on to say that only 20 films out of these were outright brilliant. He called the other movies mediocre to downright unimpressive. He revealed that overall he was not impressed with the content this year at the IFFI.

Priyadarshan revealed that now anyone with a camera can become a filmmaker

However, he also explained the reason for the degradation of the aesthetic quality of our cinema. Priyadarshan said that nowadays anyone can be a filmmaker. He said that anyone who has access to a camera can shoot a film. He also made an interesting revelation and went on to say that it was a huge deal in his time for people to get behind a camera. He said that one had to work hard to earn that privilege. The Bhool Bhulaiya director also said that one had to train hard for many years before donning the director's cap.

The director is currently focusing on Malayalam films

He revealed that the lack of preparedness of the recent filmmakers is affecting the quality of the cinema in a negative way. He said that in recent times no one needs a substantial qualification to become a filmmaker. He said that out of 314 films, the 20 which he actually liked were all helmed by trained directors. For this year, the Priyadarshan-led jury selected debutante director Abhishek Shah's national award-winning Gujarati film Hellaro as the main opening feature of the Indian Panorama. The director had announced that the film Rangrezz which released in the year 2013 would be his last Bollywood venture and that he wishes to shift his focus in Malayalam films.

