Unseen Pic Of The Day: Priyanka & Deepika As Kashi And Mastani Are BFF Goals

It's been four years since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Bajirao Mastani released and the film is still considered to be one of the best works of the filmmaker. While Ranveer Singh underwent a massive transformation for his role that earned him loads of accolades, Deepika Padukone portrayed the character of Mastani, who was the symbol of bravery on the battlefield while keeping up the royal demeanor of a lover, and she infused life into the epic love saga.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra’s portrayal of Kashibai with grace and dignity was widely appreciated by the fans. Recently an unseen picture of the Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone as Kashibai and Mastani respectively is going viral on social media. The BTS picture of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone is from the making of the hit dance number Pinga from the film.

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone can be seen bonding as Kashibai and Mastani in this BTS picture

The picture has Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone in their Kashi Bai as well as Mastani avatars wherein they can be seen donning the traditional Maharashtrian style saree and jewelry. Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone can be seen sitting with their backs turned to each other and are all smiles as they pose for the camera. Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone's ethereal traditional look is stealing the show in this close-up shot.

Both Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have opted for a bun with a traditional headgear along with the intricate neckpieces as well as the dangler earrings. The lovely nath and the Maharashtrian style bindi opted by Priyanka Chopra along with Deepika is also stealing the show here. Take a look at the lovely BTS unseen picture of Priyanka Chopra as Kashi and Deepika as Mastani.

Priyanka revealed what went into the making of the song

Talking about the song from the movie, Pinga was a Marathi folk song that was infused with classical elements shot with grandeur, elegance, and royalty. The song had Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai welcoming Deepika Padukone’s character Mastani to the Bajirao household. Priyanka and Deepika's lovely dancing skills coupled with their Marathi look as well as accessories called Kolhapuri Saj made the track a visual delight.

In a BTS video from the shoot of the song, when Priyanka was asked about what went into the making of the song, she said that it was a very difficult song but both the actors had each other’s company. She further said that due to this, shooting the song easier with lots of fun.

