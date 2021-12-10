Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan Among UK's Top Asian Celebs; List Topped By Prabhas

Baahubali fame actor Prabhas has bagged the number one spot as a South Asian celebrity in the world for 2021 by the UK-based Eastern Eye weekly newspaper. The actor who has so far had a sprawling career with many hits in his credit was chosen for his ability to draw attention to regional language films in India for the annual 50 Asian Celebrities In The World list. Apart from Prabhas, other stars from the industry to find a spot were global sensation Priyanka Chopra and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

For the unversed, the top 50 list celebrating South Asian stars is based on those who did incredible work, made a positive impact, broke boundaries, shattered glass ceilings, generated fan attention, or were just inspiring in their own unique way. There was also big public input as countless posts were generated by social media users nominating their favourite. British Pakistani actor and musician Riz Ahmed came in second for his path-breaking work in Hollywood, which included becoming the first Muslim to get an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in Sound of Metal.

Priyanak Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan & more stars among UK's top Asian celeb list

Third-placed Priyanka Chopra was once among the most famous Indian women on the planet and her 2021 work included The White Tiger and upcoming Hollywood tentpole The Matrix Resurrections. After Priyanka, female playback singer Shreya Ghoshal backed the fifth spot because of her ability to have delivered more hit songs in multiple languages than anyone else.

The oldest star on the list is 79-year-old Amitabh Bachchan who bagged the no 32 spot and the youngest is 18-year-old actor Sumbul Touqeer Khan at no 16 for her title role in hit serial Imlie. Others on the list included Indian-American Mindy Kaling who took the fourth spot as she has developed multiple projects and remains a strong role model for “working mothers”.

Some other Bollywood stars to have found a place on the list includes, Diljit Dosanjh (11), Lilly Singh (12), Taapsee Pannu (14), Vijay (15), Rubina Dilaik (17), and Akshay Kumar (18), British actor Dev Patel (ninth) and Shehnaaz Gill (10). Pakistan-born American actor Kumail Nanjiani is in sixth place for playing superhero Kingo in Marvel blockbuster The Eternals,

